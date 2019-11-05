By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Marigold Super Engevita Yeast Flakes 100G

5(3)Write a review
Marigold Super Engevita Yeast Flakes 100G
£ 4.00
£4.00/100g

Product Description

  • Super Engevita Yeast Flakes
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones, teeth and normal immune system function. The mineral content and vitamin values are subject to fluctuation. Vitamin B12 is considered to be an essential supplement to the vegan diet.
  • These flakes provide a rich source of vitamin D, B vitamins and Zinc. They are a natural good grown on fortified molasses under carefully controlled conditions with the addition of yeast treated with ultra-violet light in order to naturally increases its vitamin D content.
  • The vegan food with a cheesy, nutty taste
  • Your daily dose of vitamin D
  • High in protein and B12
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colouring, flavouring or genetically modified material
  • Pack size: 100g
  • Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones, teeth and normal immune system function
  • High in protein and B12

Information

Ingredients

Dried Inactive Yeast, Vitamin D Yeast (both of the Genus Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, entirely free from Candida Albicans Yeast)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep cool and dry.Replace lid securely after use and consume by best before date (see base).

Produce of

Produce of Estonia

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to Eat
  • Delicious sprinkled on pasta, soups, salads, stews, casseroles and breakfast cereals to enhance their flavour. You can even mix it into smoothies or fruit and vegetable juices. If cooking, heat below 100°C to preserve vitamin value.

Number of uses

Contains 20 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane,
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 550 White Hart Lane,
  • London,
  • N17 7BF,
  • UK.
  • www.marigoldhealthfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g serving%NRV* per 5g
Energy 1435 kJ72 kJ
-343 kcal17 kcal
Fat 4 g0.2 g
of which saturates 1 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrates16 g0.8 g
of which sugars 10 g0.5 g
Fibre 21 g1.1 g
Protein 50 g2.5 g
Salt 0.25 g0.01 g
Thiamin (B1) 14 mg0.7 mg64 %
Riboflavin (B2) 56 mg2.8 mg200 %
Niacin (B3)266 mg13.3 mg83 %
Pantothenic acid (B5)99 mg5.0 mg83 %
Pyridoxine (B6)23 mg1.2 mg86 %
Cyanocobalamin (B12)108 mcg5.4 mcg216 %
Vitamin D 100 mcg5 mcg100 %
Folic acid 2.150 µg0.108 µg54 %
Zinc 247 mg12.4 mg124 %
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value---
2 rounded teaspoons / 5g = 5mcg vitamin D---
We recommend that you do not exceed 25mcg vitamin D daily---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco is amazing!

5 stars

As a vegan, nutritional yeast is a must!! I sprinkle it onto most of my meals and add it into pasta sauces etc, but the reason why i wanted to write this review, is because i am SO HAPPY Tesco is now supplying it!! Thank you Tesco, one happy vegan here! :)

Easy to use & very nutritious

5 stars

Great for vegan recipes.

Great stuff

5 stars

Very pleased that Tesco has started stocking nutritional yeast and that I don't have to go out of my way to find it. However this is a smaller container than I was expecting to the one I usually buy online. I use this on salads, baked beans, pasta, homemade spreads, to add a cheesy taste. Low calorie, high protein, and with added vitamin D and B12.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cashew Nuts 250G

£ 2.90
£11.60/kg

Offer

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Cauldron Foods Tofu 396G

£ 2.00
£5.06/kg

The Tofoo Co Naked Tofu 280G

£ 2.00
£7.15/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here