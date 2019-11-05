Marigold Super Engevita Yeast Flakes 100G

Tesco is amazing!
As a vegan, nutritional yeast is a must!! I sprinkle it onto most of my meals and add it into pasta sauces etc, but the reason why i wanted to write this review, is because i am SO HAPPY Tesco is now supplying it!! Thank you Tesco, one happy vegan here! :)
Easy to use & very nutritious
Great for vegan recipes.
Great stuff
Very pleased that Tesco has started stocking nutritional yeast and that I don't have to go out of my way to find it. However this is a smaller container than I was expecting to the one I usually buy online. I use this on salads, baked beans, pasta, homemade spreads, to add a cheesy taste. Low calorie, high protein, and with added vitamin D and B12.