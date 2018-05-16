By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Hell Energy Drink Classic 250Ml

£ 0.65
£0.26/100ml

Product Description

  • Tutti-frutti fruit flavour, caffeinated, vitamin-fortified, carbonated, non-alcoholic beverage.
  • Pasteurised
  • Gives you power like hell
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Carbon Dioxide (min. 0, 3%), Taurine (0, 38%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium-Citrates), Caffeine (0, 03%), Flavouring, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Vitamins [Niacin (B3), Panthotenic Acid (B5), Pyridoxine (B6), Riboflavin (B2), Cobalamin (B12)]

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before (day/month/year): see bottom of can.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (caffeine: 32mg/100ml). Not recommended to drink mixed with alcohol! Not recommended to drink more than 1 can a day! 250 ml of beverage contains 80 mg of caffeine that equals approximate caffeine content of 1 cup of espresso coffee.

Distributor address

  • Hell Beverages UK Ltd,
  • 1649 Pershore Rd,
  • B30 3DR.

Return to

  • hellenergy.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 ml:
Energy:194kJ/46kcal
Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:10,9g
of which sugars:10,9g
Protein:0g
Salt:0,2g
Vitamins/ 100 ml:
Riboflavin:0,6mg (43% NRV*)
Niacin:8,0mg (50% NRV*)
Vitamin B6:0,8mg (57% NRV*)
Vitamin B12:0,2µg (8% NRV*)
Pantothenic acid:2,0mg (33% NRV*)
*Daily nutrient reference values for an average adult-

Safety information

View more safety information

