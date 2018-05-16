Hell Energy Drink Classic 250Ml
Product Description
- Tutti-frutti fruit flavour, caffeinated, vitamin-fortified, carbonated, non-alcoholic beverage.
- Pasteurised
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Carbon Dioxide (min. 0, 3%), Taurine (0, 38%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium-Citrates), Caffeine (0, 03%), Flavouring, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Vitamins [Niacin (B3), Panthotenic Acid (B5), Pyridoxine (B6), Riboflavin (B2), Cobalamin (B12)]
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before (day/month/year): see bottom of can.
Produce of
Produced in Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Warnings
- HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (caffeine: 32mg/100ml). Not recommended to drink mixed with alcohol! Not recommended to drink more than 1 can a day! 250 ml of beverage contains 80 mg of caffeine that equals approximate caffeine content of 1 cup of espresso coffee.
Distributor address
- Hell Beverages UK Ltd,
- 1649 Pershore Rd,
- B30 3DR.
Return to
- hellenergy.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 ml:
|Energy:
|194kJ/46kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|10,9g
|of which sugars:
|10,9g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0,2g
|Vitamins
|/ 100 ml:
|Riboflavin:
|0,6mg (43% NRV*)
|Niacin:
|8,0mg (50% NRV*)
|Vitamin B6:
|0,8mg (57% NRV*)
|Vitamin B12:
|0,2µg (8% NRV*)
|Pantothenic acid:
|2,0mg (33% NRV*)
|*Daily nutrient reference values for an average adult
|-
Safety information
HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (caffeine: 32mg/100ml). Not recommended to drink mixed with alcohol! Not recommended to drink more than 1 can a day! 250 ml of beverage contains 80 mg of caffeine that equals approximate caffeine content of 1 cup of espresso coffee.
