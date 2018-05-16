By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ultra Slim Breast Pad 40 Pack

Tesco Ultra Slim Breast Pad 40 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.09/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health 40 Ultra Breast Pads
  • Tesco Health Ultra Breast Pads 40. Soft and breathable with a contoured shape, our Ultra Breast Pads have been specially designed for extra security, discretion and comfort. Extra absorbent for comprehensive protection. Comfortable, soft and breathable. Contoured for a better fit.
Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove backing paper and insert pad into bra. Adjust for comfort and press to ensure pad stays in place. Check regularly and change as required, particularly when feeding baby as the flow of milk may increase at these times.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Remove pad, wrap securely and dispose of with normal household waste.
  • DO NOT FLUSH DOWN THE TOILET.

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40 x Pads

Safety information

