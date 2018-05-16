Tesco Ultra Slim Breast Pad 40 Pack

Product Description
- Tesco Health 40 Ultra Breast Pads
- Tesco Health Ultra Breast Pads 40. Soft and breathable with a contoured shape, our Ultra Breast Pads have been specially designed for extra security, discretion and comfort. Extra absorbent for comprehensive protection. Comfortable, soft and breathable. Contoured for a better fit.
- Extra absorbent for comprehensive protection. Comfortable, soft and breathable. Contoured for a better fit.
- Soft and breathable with a contoured shape, our Ultra Breast Pads have been specially designed for extra security, discretion and comfort.
- Extra absorbent for comprehensive protection
- Comfortable, soft and breathable
- Contoured for a better fit
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Remove backing paper and insert pad into bra. Adjust for comfort and press to ensure pad stays in place. Check regularly and change as required, particularly when feeding baby as the flow of milk may increase at these times.
Warnings
- Warning
- Remove pad, wrap securely and dispose of with normal household waste.
- DO NOT FLUSH DOWN THE TOILET.
Recycling info
Box. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
40 x Pads
Safety information
Warning Remove pad, wrap securely and dispose of with normal household waste. DO NOT FLUSH DOWN THE TOILET.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020