Tesco Small Maternity Brief 5 Pack

Product Description
- 5 Small Disposable Maternity Briefs.
- Soft, comfortable, breathable and easy to use, our maternity briefs are also disposable and hygienic for everyday use.
- Easy and hygienic for use before and after pregnancy
- Soft, comfortable and breathable
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- To dispose: Wrap the briefs securely or use a sanitary bag and dispose of with normal household waste.
- Do not flush down the toilet.
Warnings
- Warning
- KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- This product contains latex.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
5 x Briefs
Safety information
Warning KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE Please retain this information for future reference. This product contains latex.
