Tesco Breast Pads 40 Pack

Rubbish
They don’t work at all it’s like I don’t have a pad in! I have also noticed they make me itch and very sore! Buy the other ones as they are much better!
Too small in size and too thick, and awkward to wear.
Worst breast pad ever, has caused scaling and itchiness of my nipples and areola. Avoid it at all cost
Do not buy waste of money
I have used those beast pad and they don’t work all u do is leak would not buy again as they don’t work
Tit quality
Unless you triple them up, don’t even bother buying. Boobs leaked like there was no pad there 😂