Tesco Breast Pads 40 Pack

Tesco Breast Pads 40 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • 40 Breast Pads.
  • Designed to be absorbent with a cotton-soft feel, these pads are ideal for everyday protection.
  • Secure protection with an absorbent core
  • Soft and comfortable
  • Leak proof backing material to protect clothes
  • Ultra soft lining for maximum comfort
  • Absorbent core for security and protection

Information

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use
  • Remove backing paper and insert pad into bra.
  • Adjust for comfort and press to ensure pad stays in place.
  • Check regularly and change as required, particularly when feeding baby as the flow of milk may increase at these times.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Remove pad, wrap securely and dispose of with normal household waste.
  • DO NOT FLUSH DOWN THE TOILET.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

40 x Pads

Safety information

Rubbish

1 stars

They don’t work at all it’s like I don’t have a pad in! I have also noticed they make me itch and very sore! Buy the other ones as they are much better!

Too small in size and too thick, and awkward to we

2 stars

Too small in size and too thick, and awkward to wear.

Worst breast pad ever, has caused scaling and itch

1 stars

Worst breast pad ever, has caused scaling and itchiness of my nipples and areola. Avoid it at all cost

Do not buy waste of money

1 stars

I have used those beast pad and they don’t work all u do is leak would not buy again as they don’t work

Tit quality

1 stars

Unless you triple them up, don’t even bother buying. Boobs leaked like there was no pad there 😂

