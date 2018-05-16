Tesco Slim Maternity Towels 24 Pack

Product Description
- 24 Slim Maternity Towels.
- Ideal for use up to and 4-6 weeks after pregnancy, our maternity towels are comfortable, absorbent, safe to use and hygienic.
- Change regularly to check your progress and monitor against possible signs of infections.
- Ideal for use with Tesco Health Maternity Briefs.
- Highly absorbent for extra protection before and after pregnancy
- Extra soft, slim and discreet
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in China
- Remove from wrapper and press towel firmly to your underwear.
- Remove paper from wings and wrap around the under-side of your underwear. After use, remove the towel, wrap securely and dispose of with normal household waste.
- Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and young children.
- DO NOT FLUSH DOWN THE TOILET.
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
24 x Towels
