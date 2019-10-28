Tesco Cheese Sandwich No Mayonnaise
- Energy1504kJ 359kcal18%
- Fat15.9g23%
- Saturates9.7g49%
- Sugars2.8g3%
- Salt1.2g20%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1243kJ / 297kcal
Product Description
- Mild Cheddar cheese and butter in white bread.
- JUST CHEESE Our chefs’ recipe layers mild Cheddar cheese on lightly buttered bread CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
- JUST CHEESE
- Just cheese
- Carefully handpacked everyday
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (33%), Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1243kJ / 297kcal
|1504kJ / 359kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|15.9g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|30.7g
|37.1g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.3g
|Protein
|13.0g
|15.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
