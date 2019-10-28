By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheese Sandwich No Mayonnaise

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cheese Sandwich No Mayonnaise
£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1504kJ 359kcal
    18%
  • Fat15.9g
    23%
  • Saturates9.7g
    49%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1243kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • Mild Cheddar cheese and butter in white bread.
  • JUST CHEESE Our chefs’ recipe layers mild Cheddar cheese on lightly buttered bread CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
  • JUST CHEESE
  • Just cheese
  • Carefully handpacked everyday
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (33%), Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1243kJ / 297kcal1504kJ / 359kcal
Fat13.1g15.9g
Saturates8.0g9.7g
Carbohydrate30.7g37.1g
Sugars2.3g2.8g
Fibre1.9g2.3g
Protein13.0g15.7g
Salt1.0g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Calorie Controlled Egg & Cress Sandwich

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here