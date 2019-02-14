Tesco Finest Chicken In Champagne Sauce 330G

Valentine main
This dish was delicious, the only problem was the sauce, I wouldn't have said it was a champagne sauce, but was a lovely creamy mushroom sauce hence only 4 stars x
Buy it, you'll love it!
Not a great user of instant food I cook every day and always from raw/fresh ingredients . Having been a butcher for 45 years I'm quite choosy about meat too! My wife decided to give me a day off from cooking and brought home the chicken dish with a side of dauphinoise potatoes. All absolutely super. Well seasoned and very tasty.
Chicken in Champagne sauce.
This is excellent quality. The best meal deal in the UK.