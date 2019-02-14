By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken In Champagne Sauce 330G

Tesco Finest Chicken In Champagne Sauce 330G
£ 6.00
£18.19/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1509kJ 361kcal
    18%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 539kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a champagne, white wine and cream sauce served with roasted shiitake mushrooms and Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese shavings.
  • *Tender British chicken in a creamy sauce with roasted shiitake mushrooms, finished with shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano.
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (36%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Black Pepper], Water, Single Cream (Milk) (12%), Shiitake Mushrooms (8%), Onion, Champagne (4.5%), White Wine, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Cornflour, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Stock, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Parsley, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, 170°C, 5
Time: 20 mins
Place directly on oven shelf, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (280g**)
Energy539kJ / 129kcal1509kJ / 361kcal
Fat6.4g17.9g
Saturates3.0g8.4g
Carbohydrate2.8g7.8g
Sugars1.4g3.9g
Fibre1.2g3.4g
Protein14.4g40.3g
Salt0.6g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Valentine main

4 stars

This dish was delicious, the only problem was the sauce, I wouldn't have said it was a champagne sauce, but was a lovely creamy mushroom sauce hence only 4 stars x

Buy it, you'll love it!

5 stars

Not a great user of instant food I cook every day and always from raw/fresh ingredients . Having been a butcher for 45 years I'm quite choosy about meat too! My wife decided to give me a day off from cooking and brought home the chicken dish with a side of dauphinoise potatoes. All absolutely super. Well seasoned and very tasty.

Chicken in Champagne sauce.

5 stars

This is excellent quality. The best meal deal in the UK.

