Mcvitie's 8 Toasting Waffles Chocolate 200G

- Energy478 kJ 115 kcal6%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars6.9g8%
- Salt0.18g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Toasting Waffles
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Twin wrapped for freshness
- Toasts in 30 seconds
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Powder (6%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see front of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Toasting Instructions:
- Toast on a low setting for 30 seconds only.
- Heating instructions are a guide only - toaster settings may vary.
- Perfect for...
- A quick & easy breakfast for busy mornings
- Afternoon snack
- A delicious dessert piled high with tasty toppings
Number of uses
Typical number of waffles per pack: 8
Name and address
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Waffle (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1913
|478
|(kcal)
|458
|115
|Fat
|25.2g
|6.3g
|of which Saturates
|10.4g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|50.3g
|12.6g
|of which Sugars
|27.4g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.71g
|0.18g
