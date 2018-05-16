By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's 8 Toasting Waffles Chocolate 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mcvitie's 8 Toasting Waffles Chocolate 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g
Each waffle (25g) contains
  • Energy478 kJ 115 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Toasting Waffles
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Twin wrapped for freshness
  • Toasts in 30 seconds
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Powder (6%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see front of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Toasting Instructions:
  • Toast on a low setting for 30 seconds only.
  • Heating instructions are a guide only - toaster settings may vary.
  • Perfect for...
  • A quick & easy breakfast for busy mornings
  • Afternoon snack
  • A delicious dessert piled high with tasty toppings

Number of uses

Typical number of waffles per pack: 8

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372.
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Waffle (25g)
Energy (kJ)1913478
(kcal)458115
Fat 25.2g6.3g
of which Saturates 10.4g2.6g
Carbohydrate 50.3g12.6g
of which Sugars 27.4g6.9g
Fibre 2.6g0.7g
Protein 6.7g1.7g
Salt 0.71g0.18g
Typical number of waffles per pack: 8--

