Strongbow Dark Fruit Cider 15X440ml

Cider with Blackcurrant and Blackberry Juices and Flavours. For more information visit: WWW.STRONGBOW.COM

Strongbow Dark Fruit cider has a cult status in the cider world, delivering Strongbow's signature cut-through refreshment with a dark edge and clean finish. Millions of bittersweet apples are grown in orchards in Herefordshire to create the distinctive thirst-quenching taste. Strongbow Dark Fruit cider also contains no artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours. We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008

Based on the popular bar drink of Cider & Black, Strongbow Dark Fruit has grown to be the second biggest cider in the UK (just behind Strongbow Original) after only three years after launch. It's perfect to enjoy with friends!

UK Trade Mark Owner.

Strongbow Looks Like this Now Unbeatable Refreshment No Artificial Flavours, Sweeteners or Colours

Pack size: 6600ML

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

15 x 440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve cold.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Lower age limit

18 Years