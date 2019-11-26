Tesco Wild Salmon Fillets 500G

These are usually great
I see a lot of bad reviews for these salmon fillets but I've always found them to be great. I think people are making a few mistakes: (1) These are salmon fillets to be cooked in the oven, not smoked salmon for putting with cream cheese and bagels. (2) You do not need to defrost them to cook them. Cook them straight from frozen, in the oven. (3) Light-pink, in a solid colour, is how they are supposed to look. (4) They are frozen fillets, not fresh cuts. They will unlikely taste as good as freshly-cooked fillets. Adjust your expectations accordingly.
The fish looks horrible, like plastic. Even I ha
The fish looks horrible, like plastic. Even I had to throw away some peaces as they were already rotten! Only it is said that comes from China INSIDE the bag.
It was completely tastless
The most bland piece of Salmon I have ever tasted. Had two of the fillets I will have thrown the other two away
Disappointed quality decreased
Salmon has unfortunately decreased in quality to the point where I no longer buy it. Used to purchase every week. Very disappointed.
Defrosted three to cook today and they smelt rotte
Defrosted three to cook today and they smelt rotten and tasted bad, so returning the rest of the pack.
Just awful
Horrible. Rubbery, strong flavoured, hard to remove the skin, when cooked and with salmon its normally very easy. i was really disappointed as i ordered 2 bags as part of party food. I think it's sourced from China ? and i wasn't convinced it was actually salmon. I wouldn't buy again sorry. A very negative review and I'm normally a real Tesco fan !
avoid
tasteless!!
Flavourless salmon from China.
I was a bit suspicious when I saw that the colour of the fillets was a sort of dull pink - not "salmon-coloured". But I went ahead and cooked it. What a disappointment! It' seriously lacking in flavour. I would not recommend this product just based on taste, but also if you care about "food miles" it has come all the way from China. In future I will make a point of checking more carefully where the product comes from :)
Awful don't waste your money
Terrible, smelt awful tasted disgusting wouldn't give it to the cat would not give any stars
Not nice
Really disappointed with these, dry and flavorless