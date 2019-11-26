By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wild Salmon Fillets 500G

1.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Wild Salmon Fillets 500G
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

One typical fillet
  • Energy459kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 459kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Skin on, deboned wild Alaskan Pacific pink salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) fillets with a protective ice glaze.
  • Hand cut salmon, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-23 mins For best results oven cook from frozen. Place 2 fillets, brushed on both sides with a little olive oil, on kitchen foil. Add one tablespoon of water and loosely wrap. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-23 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 4 1/2 - 5 1/2 mins
Place 2 fillets on a microwaveable plate and cover.
To improve succulence during cooking add one tablespoon of water before covering and cooking.
Cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Medium heat from frozen Place 2 fillets skin side up on a lightly buttered foil in the base of a grill pan and brush on both sides with a little olive oil. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20 minutes. Turn once halfway during cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in China, the Pacific Ocean

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (5x100g) (excluding ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy459kJ / 109kcal459kJ / 109kcal
Fat2.7g2.7g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate1.1g1.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.0g20.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

These are usually great

4 stars

I see a lot of bad reviews for these salmon fillets but I've always found them to be great. I think people are making a few mistakes: (1) These are salmon fillets to be cooked in the oven, not smoked salmon for putting with cream cheese and bagels. (2) You do not need to defrost them to cook them. Cook them straight from frozen, in the oven. (3) Light-pink, in a solid colour, is how they are supposed to look. (4) They are frozen fillets, not fresh cuts. They will unlikely taste as good as freshly-cooked fillets. Adjust your expectations accordingly.

The fish looks horrible, like plastic. Even I ha

1 stars

The fish looks horrible, like plastic. Even I had to throw away some peaces as they were already rotten! Only it is said that comes from China INSIDE the bag.

It was completely tastless

1 stars

The most bland piece of Salmon I have ever tasted. Had two of the fillets I will have thrown the other two away

Disappointed quality decreased

1 stars

Salmon has unfortunately decreased in quality to the point where I no longer buy it. Used to purchase every week. Very disappointed.

Defrosted three to cook today and they smelt rotte

1 stars

Defrosted three to cook today and they smelt rotten and tasted bad, so returning the rest of the pack.

Just awful

1 stars

Horrible. Rubbery, strong flavoured, hard to remove the skin, when cooked and with salmon its normally very easy. i was really disappointed as i ordered 2 bags as part of party food. I think it's sourced from China ? and i wasn't convinced it was actually salmon. I wouldn't buy again sorry. A very negative review and I'm normally a real Tesco fan !

avoid

1 stars

tasteless!!

Flavourless salmon from China.

2 stars

I was a bit suspicious when I saw that the colour of the fillets was a sort of dull pink - not "salmon-coloured". But I went ahead and cooked it. What a disappointment! It' seriously lacking in flavour. I would not recommend this product just based on taste, but also if you care about "food miles" it has come all the way from China. In future I will make a point of checking more carefully where the product comes from :)

Awful don't waste your money

1 stars

Terrible, smelt awful tasted disgusting wouldn't give it to the cat would not give any stars

Not nice

2 stars

Really disappointed with these, dry and flavorless

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Cod Fillets 360G

£ 3.30
£0.92/100g

Tesco 4 Smoked Haddock Fillets 360G

£ 2.95
£8.20/kg

Offer

Tesco Healthy Eating 4 Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets 330G

£ 3.70
£11.22/kg

Tesco Tuna Steaks 400G

£ 4.60
£11.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here