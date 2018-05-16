By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
M&M's Chocolate Eggs Large Sharing Pouch 315G

M&M's Chocolate Eggs Large Sharing Pouch 315G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 3.50
£1.12/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

1 pack = 45g
  • Energy913kJ 217kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2028kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (72%) eggs in a sugar shell.
  • Visit m-ms.eu
  • Pack size: 315g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Lactose, Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Colours (E100, E133, E162, E171, E172), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 7; Portion size: 45g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.com
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

7 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 45g (%*)
Energy2028kJ913kJ (11%)
-483kcal217kcal (11%)
Fat20g8.9g (13%)
of which saturates12g5.5g (28%)
Carbohydrate69g31g (11%)
of which sugars66g30g (33%)
Protein5.2g2.3g (5%)
Salt0.13g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

