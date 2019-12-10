Tesco Finest Aromatico Wine 75Cl
- Energy379kJ 91kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 73kcal
Product Description
- Finest Aromatico 2018 Wine of Chile
- Carefully blended from four grape varieties grown in Chile's most renowned wine regions. Aromatico by name aromatic by nature this fruity wine has been carefully blended to include tropical Chardonnay notes, citrus Sauvignon flavours, exotic Gerwurtraminer hints and a splash of peachy Viognier .
- Wine of Chile
- Dry & aromatic
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Tasting Notes
- This fruity wine has been carefully blended to include tropical Chardonnay notes, citrus Sauvignon flavours, exotic Gewurztraminer hints and a splash of peachy Viognier.
Region of Origin
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Vina Cono Sur
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Matias Rias
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Viognier
Vinification Details
- Grapes were destemmed then gently crushed and pressed with separation of 'free run' juice (best quality juice) from each press cycle. The wine is clarified by settling and fermentation is for 21 days at around 13.5°C in steel tanks.
History
- Cono Sur Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1993, with the vision of producing premium, expressive and innovative wines that convey the spirit of the New World. Quality, innovation and sustainability. These are the core values of Cono Sur.
Regional Information
- Four important geographic bodies surround the Chilean wine growing region: the Andes Mountains to the east, the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Atacama Desert to the north and ancient glaciers to the south. Other determining factors, such as abundant luminosity, significant daily temperature variation, dry weather during ripening season and fresh Andean irrigation water, contribute to the production of pure and wholesome grapes.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Wine of Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled with Szechuan prawns and other mildly spiced seafood or chicken dishes.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- V.C.S. S.A. Avda.,
- Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
- Pirque,
- Santiago,
- Chile.
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|303kJ / 73kcal
|379kJ / 91kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
