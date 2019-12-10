By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Aromatico Wine 75Cl

Product Description

  • Finest Aromatico 2018 Wine of Chile
  • Carefully blended from four grape varieties grown in Chile's most renowned wine regions. Aromatico by name aromatic by nature this fruity wine has been carefully blended to include tropical Chardonnay notes, citrus Sauvignon flavours, exotic Gerwurtraminer hints and a splash of peachy Viognier .
  • Wine of Chile
  • Dry & aromatic
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • This fruity wine has been carefully blended to include tropical Chardonnay notes, citrus Sauvignon flavours, exotic Gewurztraminer hints and a splash of peachy Viognier.

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rias

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Viognier

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were destemmed then gently crushed and pressed with separation of 'free run' juice (best quality juice) from each press cycle. The wine is clarified by settling and fermentation is for 21 days at around 13.5°C in steel tanks.

History

  • Cono Sur Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1993, with the vision of producing premium, expressive and innovative wines that convey the spirit of the New World. Quality, innovation and sustainability. These are the core values of Cono Sur.

Regional Information

  • Four important geographic bodies surround the Chilean wine growing region: the Andes Mountains to the east, the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Atacama Desert to the north and ancient glaciers to the south. Other determining factors, such as abundant luminosity, significant daily temperature variation, dry weather during ripening season and fresh Andean irrigation water, contribute to the production of pure and wholesome grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled with Szechuan prawns and other mildly spiced seafood or chicken dishes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • V.C.S. S.A. Avda.,
  • Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
  • Pirque,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy303kJ / 73kcal379kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

