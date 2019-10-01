By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Medjool Dates 3 Pack

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Medjool Dates 3 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.33/each

Offer

One date
  • Energy178kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • 3 pitted Medjool dates.
  • HIGH IN POTASSIUM Harvested by hand with a sweet flavour and soft bite

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Israel

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne date (15g)
Energy1188kJ / 280kcal178kJ / 42kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate64.1g9.6g
Sugars54.5g8.2g
Fibre7.0g1.1g
Protein2.0g0.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

love these dates!

5 stars

Delicious tasting dates! Will definitely be buying more.

Naughty but oh so very nice

5 stars

Have been purchasing these dates for a while now. Bit expensive but very tasty. Soft but not a lot. Perfect for a little treat once in a while. May consider buying the larger Tesco 200g pack but these have been on offer for some time and 3 packs for price of two is not to be sneezed at. Very eatable.

snack pack of 3 dates only

3 stars

3 stars for the picture - it is deceptive as it looks like a full pack and not a snack pack of only 3 dates! There is no weight on the box and only 3 dates in the package. Othewise medjool dates are delicious

How can Medjool dates be produced in Britain?? Do

2 stars

How can Medjool dates be produced in Britain?? Do we have date palms in this country? I'm guessing they're more likely to be a product of Israel.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Medjool Dates 200G

£ 2.25
£11.25/kg

Tesco Snack Pack Mango 35G

£ 0.75
£21.43/kg

Offer

Redmere Farms Sweet Potato 1Kg

£ 1.10
£1.10/kg

Tesco Snack Pack Soft Apricots 50G

£ 0.75
£15.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here