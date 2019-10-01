Tesco Medjool Dates 3 Pack

love these dates!
Delicious tasting dates! Will definitely be buying more.
Naughty but oh so very nice
Have been purchasing these dates for a while now. Bit expensive but very tasty. Soft but not a lot. Perfect for a little treat once in a while. May consider buying the larger Tesco 200g pack but these have been on offer for some time and 3 packs for price of two is not to be sneezed at. Very eatable.
snack pack of 3 dates only
3 stars for the picture - it is deceptive as it looks like a full pack and not a snack pack of only 3 dates! There is no weight on the box and only 3 dates in the package. Othewise medjool dates are delicious
How can Medjool dates be produced in Britain?? Do we have date palms in this country? I'm guessing they're more likely to be a product of Israel.