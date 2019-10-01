By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Snack Pack Soft Apricots 50G

Tesco Snack Pack Soft Apricots 50G
£ 0.75
£15.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy574kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars28.6g
    32%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  Dried Apricot.
  HIGH IN POTASSIUM
  • HIGH IN POTASSIUM
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Apricots [Apricot, Preservatives (Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Sorbate)].

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of Turkey

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (50g)
Energy1148kJ / 271kcal574kJ / 136kcal
Fat1.7g0.9g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate58.3g29.2g
Sugars57.1g28.6g
Fibre5.8g2.9g
Protein2.8g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Potassium1880mg (94%NRV)940mg (47%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

