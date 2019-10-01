Tesco Snack Pack Soft Apricots 50G
- Energy574kJ 136kcal7%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars28.6g32%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 271kcal
Product Description
- Dried Apricot.
- HIGH IN POTASSIUM
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dried Apricots [Apricot, Preservatives (Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Sorbate)].
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of Turkey
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pot. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
50g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (50g)
|Energy
|1148kJ / 271kcal
|574kJ / 136kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|29.2g
|Sugars
|57.1g
|28.6g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|2.9g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Potassium
|1880mg (94%NRV)
|940mg (47%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
