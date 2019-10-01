By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Snack Pack Mango 35G

2(1)Write a review
£ 0.75
£21.43/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy474kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars21.1g
    23%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1354kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  • Dried mango.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE
  • HIGH IN FIBRE
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Mango [Mango, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)].

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of ----

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

35g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (35 g)
Energy1354kJ / 320kcal474kJ / 112kcal
Fat1.1g0.4g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate72.4g25.3g
Sugars60.4g21.1g
Fibre6.5g2.3g
Protein1.8g0.6g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

More expensive

2 stars

More expensive than previous snack pack and smaller quantity also an unnecessary amount of plastic.

