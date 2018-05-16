Tesco Orchard Mix 225G

- Energy310kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars11.6g13%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 244kcal
Product Description
- Dried fruit mix.
- HIGH IN FIBRE A mix of sun ripened pears, apples and apricots
- HIGH IN FIBRE A mix of sun ripened pears, apples and apricots
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dried Pear [Pear, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Apricots [Apricot, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Apples [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
Approx. 7 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1033kJ / 244kcal
|310kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53.2g
|16.0g
|Sugars
|38.5g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|11.0g
|3.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019