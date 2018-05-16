By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Orchard Mix 225G

Tesco Orchard Mix 225G
£ 2.00
£8.89/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy310kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Dried fruit mix.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE A mix of sun ripened pears, apples and apricots
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Pear [Pear, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Apricots [Apricot, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Apples [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

Approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1033kJ / 244kcal310kJ / 73kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate53.2g16.0g
Sugars38.5g11.6g
Fibre11.0g3.3g
Protein1.5g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

