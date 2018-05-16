By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Raisin Mix 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Raisin Mix 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy418kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars20.2g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ / 329kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of raisins.
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE A blend of golden, Thompson and crimson raisins
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE A blend of golden, Thompson and crimson raisins
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Golden Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Thompson Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Crimson Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)]. 

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1392kJ / 329kcal418kJ / 99kcal
Fat3.2g1.0g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate70.3g21.1g
Sugars67.3g20.2g
Fibre3.4g1.0g
Protein3.0g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Tesco Sultanas 500G

£ 1.80
£3.60/kg

Tesco Currants 500G

£ 1.80
£3.60/kg

Tesco Glace Cherries 200G

£ 1.50
£7.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here