Tesco Raisin Mix 200G

- Energy418kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars20.2g22%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ / 329kcal
Product Description
- A mix of raisins.
- SOURCE OF FIBRE A blend of golden, Thompson and crimson raisins
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Golden Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Thompson Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Crimson Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)].
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1392kJ / 329kcal
|418kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|70.3g
|21.1g
|Sugars
|67.3g
|20.2g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
