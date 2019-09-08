Tesco Tropical Mix 160G

Please go back to old mix!
This is horrible! Where is the old tropical mix???
Good to Bad
Well I don’t usually write reviews, but this has irked me. Apart from using the mix for a Trail snack, I also put some on my Bran flakes. The old mix that included Banana chips was great all-round, but on my last Tesco visit I found it had been replaced with this nasty product. Apart from being more expensive, it only contains large pieces of Mango, pineapple and Coconut. The coconut has a particularly strange taste, and the overall eating experience is fairly disgusting. I won’t be buying it again