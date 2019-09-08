By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tropical Mix 160G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Tropical Mix 160G
£ 2.00
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy560kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1868kJ / 447kcal

Product Description

  • Dried fruit mix.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE A vibrant mix of sun ripened pineapple and mango with coconut
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Pineapple [Pineapple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Mango [Mango, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Coconut.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1868kJ / 447kcal560kJ / 134kcal
Fat22.2g6.7g
Saturates19.0g5.7g
Carbohydrate54.3g16.3g
Sugars49.1g14.7g
Fibre7.3g2.2g
Protein3.8g1.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Please go back to old mix!

1 stars

This is horrible! Where is the old tropical mix???

Good to Bad

1 stars

Well I don’t usually write reviews, but this has irked me. Apart from using the mix for a Trail snack, I also put some on my Bran flakes. The old mix that included Banana chips was great all-round, but on my last Tesco visit I found it had been replaced with this nasty product. Apart from being more expensive, it only contains large pieces of Mango, pineapple and Coconut. The coconut has a particularly strange taste, and the overall eating experience is fairly disgusting. I won’t be buying it again

