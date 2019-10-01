By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Toasted Coconut Snack Pot 30G


£ 0.75
£25.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy885kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat21.0g
    30%
  • Saturates19.4g
    97%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2952kJ / 716kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted Coconut.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE
  
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of Ghana

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Pot. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (30g)
Energy2952kJ / 716kcal885kJ / 215kcal
Fat70.1g21.0g
Saturates64.5g19.4g
Carbohydrate8.3g2.5g
Sugars7.2g2.2g
Fibre10.3g3.1g
Protein7.9g2.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

