Tesco Fruit & Nut Snack Pot 55G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.00
£18.19/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1075kJ 257kcal
    13%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars22.2g
    25%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955kJ / 468kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of nuts, raisins and sweetened dried cranberries.
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE
  • Pack size: 55g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Pineapple Juice Infused Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil], Flame Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil].

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Pot. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1955kJ / 468kcal1075kJ / 257kcal
Fat24.9g13.7g
Saturates3.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate44.5g24.5g
Sugars40.3g22.2g
Fibre5.8g3.2g
Protein13.6g7.5g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

