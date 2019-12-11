By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milled Flax Pumpkin & Chia Seed Mix 175G

Tesco Milled Flax Pumpkin & Chia Seed Mix 175G
£ 2.00
£11.43/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy587kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.2g
    16%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2346kJ / 567kcal

Product Description

  • Milled flax, sunflower, pumpkin and chia seeds.
  • Carefully milled, great for smoothies, cereal and yogurt
  • Carefully milled, nutrient rich and great for smoothies, cereal and yogurt
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Flax Seeds (48%), Sunflower Seeds, Chia (Salvia hispanica) Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

175g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2346kJ / 567kcal587kJ / 142kcal
Fat44.8g11.2g
Saturates5.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate6.4g1.6g
Sugars2.8g0.7g
Fibre16.4g4.1g
Protein26.4g6.6g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Omega-3 (ALA)6mg1mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

