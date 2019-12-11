Tesco Milled Flax Pumpkin & Chia Seed Mix 175G

- Energy587kJ 142kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2346kJ / 567kcal
Product Description
- Milled flax, sunflower, pumpkin and chia seeds.
- Carefully milled, nutrient rich and great for smoothies, cereal and yogurt
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Flax Seeds (48%), Sunflower Seeds, Chia (Salvia hispanica) Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Republic of Ireland
Number of uses
7 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
175g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|2346kJ / 567kcal
|587kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|44.8g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|16.4g
|4.1g
|Protein
|26.4g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Omega-3 (ALA)
|6mg
|1mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
