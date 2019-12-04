Tesco Milled Flax Seed Mix 175G

Been putting a spoonful into oatmeal every morning
Been putting a spoonful into oatmeal every morning and I can't taste it, which is a win for me.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2258kJ / 547kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milled Flax Seeds.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Republic of Ireland
7 Servings
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
175g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|2258kJ / 547kcal
|564kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|43.9g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|26.5g
|6.6g
|Protein
|19.2g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Omega-3 (ALA)
|22mg
|5mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
