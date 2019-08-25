By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Roasted Nut Selection 190G
£ 3.25
£17.11/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy825kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2749kJ / 665kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of roasted hazelnuts, almonds, cashew nuts, macadamia nuts, Marcona almonds and pecan nuts.
  • Gently roasted cahews, Italian hazelnuts, pecans, almonds and macadamia nuts.
  • Gently roasted cashews, Italian hazelnuts, pecans, almonds and macadamia nuts.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Hazelnuts, Roasted Almonds, Roasted Cashew Nuts, Roasted Macadamia Nuts (10%), Roasted Blanched Marcona Almonds (10%), Roasted Pecan Nuts.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2749kJ / 665kcal825kJ / 200kcal
Fat59.6g17.9g
Saturates6.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate9.8g2.9g
Sugars4.8g1.4g
Fibre7.4g2.2g
Protein18.7g5.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Almond Nuts are shucky Hazel nuts are wrotten insi

2 stars

Almond Nuts are shucky Hazel nuts are wrotten inside.

