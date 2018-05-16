By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Fruit & Nut 190G

£ 3.25
£17.11/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy591kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1970kJ / 473kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of nut kernels and sweetened dried fruits.
  • Hand cracked Chilean walnuts and Californian almonds with cherries and sweet juice infused cranberries.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds (25%), Walnuts (25%), Golden Raisins (20%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sweetened Dried Cherries (15%) [Cherry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Pineapple Juice Infused Cranberries (15%) [Cranberry, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil].

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites, almond and walnut. May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1970kJ / 473kcal591kJ / 142kcal
Fat28.3g8.5g
Saturates2.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate38.4g11.5g
Sugars37.4g11.2g
Fibre8.2g2.5g
Protein12.0g3.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

