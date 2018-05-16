Tesco Finest Fruit & Nut 190G

- Energy591kJ 142kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1970kJ / 473kcal
Product Description
- A mix of nut kernels and sweetened dried fruits.
- Hand cracked Chilean walnuts and Californian almonds with cherries and sweet juice infused cranberries.
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Almonds (25%), Walnuts (25%), Golden Raisins (20%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sweetened Dried Cherries (15%) [Cherry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Pineapple Juice Infused Cranberries (15%) [Cranberry, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil].
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites, almond and walnut. May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1970kJ / 473kcal
|591kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|28.3g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|38.4g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|37.4g
|11.2g
|Fibre
|8.2g
|2.5g
|Protein
|12.0g
|3.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
