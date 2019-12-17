Powters Chefs Pig Sausage Meat 400G

Product Description
- British pork sausagemeat
- We know you value tradition, and when it comes to a truly tasty British favourite we know you want the best. Our artisan sausages are prepared in small batches and made with prime pork from British pigs.
- Our sausagemeat doesn't just make famously great sausages, it's delicious in a wide range of recipes ideal for family meals and entertaining. Perfect for sausage rolls and stuffing to scotch eggs and homemade patties. Get creative, go Powsters!
- Celebrated sausages since 1881
- Made from deliciously succulent British pork for sensational baking & cooking
- Simply sausagemeat
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (72%), Water, Rusk (Wheatflour, Water, Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Salt, Spices, Preservatives (Sodium Sulphite), Emulsifier (Sodium Phosphate), Herbs, Lemon Juice Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly & use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Moderately heated grill for 20-25 minutes, turn as required.
Oven cook
Instructions: Bake: form the sausagemeat into balls (or whatever shape you fancy), place on a lightly greased baking tray in a preheated oven at 190C, gas mark for 20-25 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Make burger shaped patties and fry for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through thoroughly.
Preparation and Usage
- For tastiest results:
- Great for sausage rolls, pies, pastries, meatballs, patties or stuffing.
Name and address
- Powters Ltd,
- Wellington Street,
- Newmarket,
- Suffolk,
- CB8 0HT.
Return to
- www.powters.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Grilled) Per 100g
|(Grilled) Per Portion (100g)
|Energy
|1177kJ/283kcal
|1177kJ/283kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|20.4g
|of which saturates
|7.8g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|16.5g
|of which Sugars
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|24.2g
|24.2g
|Salt
|1.73g
|1.73g
