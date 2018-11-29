By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Red Leicester Cheese 400G

Creamfields Red Leicester Cheese 400G
£ 1.79
£4.48/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy501kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars<0.5
    <1%
  • Salt0.50g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670kJ / 403kcal

Product Description

  • Red Leicester cheese.
  • Smooth & Creamy
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Strength - smooth & creamy - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leciester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. and Ireland using milk from the U.K. and Ireland. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

400 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1670kJ / 403kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat33.6g10.1g
Saturates21.1g6.3g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g7.5g
Salt1.7g0.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

tasty

5 stars

love this brand of cheese,it it so easy to slice not crumbly or hard,,very tasty and so pleased it is back on the shelf.Makes a lovely sauce,all in all a lovely reasonable priced red leicester.

