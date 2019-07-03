Creamfields Lighter Mature Cheese 400G

great cheese
Unusually uncheesy cheese
Tried this cheese in little cubes with biscuits and it had a weird texture which I couldn’t compare to any other cheddar I have ever tried. Add to that the bland taste, I really couldn’t recommend this as it wasn’t really like eating cheese at all. I even double checked the pack in case I’d accidentally purchased a vegan or dairy free product in error, but no, it’s just strange.
it seems quite good if you like the expiry date.
