Creamfields Lighter Mature Cheese 400G

Write a review
Creamfields Lighter Mature Cheese 400G
£ 1.79
£4.48/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy392kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1306kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat hard mature cheese.
  • Rich & creamy
  
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Strength - rich & creamy - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. and Ireland using milk from the U.K. and Ireland. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  
  
  
  

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1306kJ / 314kcal392kJ / 94kcal
Fat22.1g6.6g
Saturates13.8g4.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.9g8.4g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 13 servings.--
Contains 30% less fat than Creamfields mature Cheddar cheese.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

great cheese

5 stars

great cheese

Unusually uncheesy cheese

2 stars

Tried this cheese in little cubes with biscuits and it had a weird texture which I couldn’t compare to any other cheddar I have ever tried. Add to that the bland taste, I really couldn’t recommend this as it wasn’t really like eating cheese at all. I even double checked the pack in case I’d accidentally purchased a vegan or dairy free product in error, but no, it’s just strange.

it seems quite good if you like the expiry date.

5 stars

it seems quite good if you like the expiry date.

