Creamfields Mature White Cheddar 400G

Great taste , great value the best!
great taste its one of the best cheeses i have tasted and the price is great ,its got a lovely strong taste , tasted really nice in home made scones ,my husband even said it tasted great and keeps saying dont forget the cheese the one i like so its a hit in our house . i bought it because the cathedral was a bit pricey glad i did because i like this one better.
Inferior product
Plastic cheese. The taste is ok, but it doesn't have the texture of real cheddar. Pay a little extra for Tesco brand.
Not good for cooking
Tastes ok in sandwiches but atrocious for cheese on toast. Doesn't melt properly and burns on top. Similar to low fat cheese. I even checked the wrapper to make sure I hadn't bought the low fat version by mistake.
Try it for yourself and see!
This was considerably cheaper than other better know brands (which I have been buying) and Tesco's own cheddar. It is delicious, full bodied and grates easily - what more do you want?
Very good cheese - tastes like any other mature cheddar but at a fraction of the price.
Great value
Never would have purchased this when it was the value range. Bought this a few weeks back and was pleasantly surprised with the flavour and texture. Have continued to buy it!
A rather Mild Mature cheese
For the price I think this is a good value cheese. It looks slightly rubbery in the packet but it grates, melts and cuts well. My only snipe is that its not really strong enough to be called a Mature Cheese. It tastes more like other brands "Mild" cheese to me. It certainly does not have that strong salty taste that most other mature cheeses have. I would however buy this again.
Great cheese for a great price.
I'm really impressed with this cheese, The price and quality are really good, It tastes as good as the more expensive brands, So this is on my favourites list.
Rubbery
Not happy with this cheese, very rubbery in my opinion and not very strong for a mature cheese.