Creamfields Mature White Cheddar 400G

3.5(9)Write a review
Creamfields Mature White Cheddar 400G

Rest of shelf

Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Rich & creamy
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Strength - rich & creamy - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. and Ireland using milk from the U.K. and Ireland. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 13 servings.--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste , great value the best!

5 stars

great taste its one of the best cheeses i have tasted and the price is great ,its got a lovely strong taste , tasted really nice in home made scones ,my husband even said it tasted great and keeps saying dont forget the cheese the one i like so its a hit in our house . i bought it because the cathedral was a bit pricey glad i did because i like this one better.

Inferior product

2 stars

Plastic cheese. The taste is ok, but it doesn't have the texture of real cheddar. Pay a little extra for Tesco brand.

Not good for cooking

2 stars

Tastes ok in sandwiches but atrocious for cheese on toast. Doesn't melt properly and burns on top. Similar to low fat cheese. I even checked the wrapper to make sure I hadn't bought the low fat version by mistake.

Try it for yourself and see!

5 stars

This was considerably cheaper than other better know brands (which I have been buying) and Tesco's own cheddar. It is delicious, full bodied and grates easily - what more do you want?

Very good cheese - tastes like any other mature ch

5 stars

Very good cheese - tastes like any other mature cheddar but at a fraction of the price.

Great value

4 stars

Never would have purchased this when it was the value range. Bought this a few weeks back and was pleasantly surprised with the flavour and texture. Have continued to buy it!

A rather Mild Mature cheese

4 stars

For the price I think this is a good value cheese. It looks slightly rubbery in the packet but it grates, melts and cuts well. My only snipe is that its not really strong enough to be called a Mature Cheese. It tastes more like other brands "Mild" cheese to me. It certainly does not have that strong salty taste that most other mature cheeses have. I would however buy this again.

Great cheese for a great price.

5 stars

I'm really impressed with this cheese, The price and quality are really good, It tastes as good as the more expensive brands, So this is on my favourites list.

Rubbery

1 stars

Not happy with this cheese, very rubbery in my opinion and not very strong for a mature cheese.

