Creamfields Mild White Cheddar 400G

Nice if used quickly but doesn't keep well
Nice enough cheese if using straight away, HOWEVER 4 days after opening packet it was all green on the outside. We had only used a little bit so it all had to be thrown away.
Very mild, perfect for fussy kids
very mild, my daughter's favourite cheese as it's really quite plain
This product is not cheese. Unfortunately for me,
This product is not cheese. Unfortunately for me, I only learned this after making two large lasagnas for a graduation. The “cheese” totally ruined my dish. It did not melt and stayed in the grated shape on top. The thing is, someone entrusted me to make this dish and I feel I let them down. On the package, it says simply “cheddar “ not cheese. I think this is to cover themselves with regards to false advertising. When I read the back of the package, it said potatoe starch was one of the ingredients. I think this probably mostly this.
Goes mouldy in a week.
The cheese itself is lovely and a good price. But I've gotten this three time now and the same things happened every time. Bought it a week ago, use by date on it is November 2nd and its completely mouldy already. I make sure the seal is completely closed every time and after the first time even put it in a bag and in a box in the fridge. Mouldy every time within a week.