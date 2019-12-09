By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Mild White Cheddar 400G

2.5(4)Write a review
Creamfields Mild White Cheddar 400G
£ 1.79
£4.48/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Mild Cheddar cheese.
  • Smooth & Creamy
  • Smooth & Creamy
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Strength - smooth & creamy - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. and Ireland using milk from the U.K. and Ireland. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 13 servings.--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice if used quickly but doesn't keep well

3 stars

Nice enough cheese if using straight away, HOWEVER 4 days after opening packet it was all green on the outside. We had only used a little bit so it all had to be thrown away.

Very mild, perfect for fussy kids

5 stars

very mild, my daughter's favourite cheese as it's really quite plain

This product is not cheese. Unfortunately for me,

1 stars

This product is not cheese. Unfortunately for me, I only learned this after making two large lasagnas for a graduation. The “cheese” totally ruined my dish. It did not melt and stayed in the grated shape on top. The thing is, someone entrusted me to make this dish and I feel I let them down. On the package, it says simply “cheddar “ not cheese. I think this is to cover themselves with regards to false advertising. When I read the back of the package, it said potatoe starch was one of the ingredients. I think this probably mostly this.

Goes mouldy in a week.

1 stars

The cheese itself is lovely and a good price. But I've gotten this three time now and the same things happened every time. Bought it a week ago, use by date on it is November 2nd and its completely mouldy already. I make sure the seal is completely closed every time and after the first time even put it in a bag and in a box in the fridge. Mouldy every time within a week.

