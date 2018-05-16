Bob Martin Clear Plus Large Dog 1 Tube

Product Description
- 268mg / 241.2mg Spot-On Solution for Large Dogs Treatment Pipette
- Fipronil, (S)-Methoprene
- Contains S-Methoprene an insect growth regulator.
- Inhibits the development of flea eggs, larvae and pupae for up to 8 weeks after application preventing re-infestation of the dog's home environment.
- Kills fleas & ticks
- Kills fleas for up to 8 weeks
- Inhibits the development of flea eggs & larvae
- UK Authorised - Veterinary Medicinal Product
Information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Store in a dry place and in the original package.
Preparation and Usage
- 1x Pipette = Kills fleas: for up to 8 weeks; Kills ticks: for up to 4 weeks; Kills biting lice
- For dogs >20-40kg & over 8 weeks old.
- Read the enclosed package leaflet before use for full instructions and all warnings, including user warnings. The user safety warnings can also be found on the inner flap of the carton and should be read before each use.
Warnings
For external use only. For animal treatment only. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
MA Holder:
- Bob Martin (UK) Ltd,
- Wemberham Lane,
- Yatton,
- North Somerset,
- BS49 4BS,
Return to
- For further advice or information on the Bob Martin pharmacy range of products please
- Write to
- Freepost Bob Martin.
- Call our advice line on 00800 43 78 79 67
- Email info@bobmartin.co.uk
Bob Martin (UK) Ltd,
- Wemberham Lane,
- Yatton,
- North Somerset,
- BS49 4BS,
- UK.
Net Contents
1 x Pipette
Safety information
For external use only. For animal treatment only. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
