Bob Martin Clear Plus Small Dog 1 Tube

Very good , easy to use . High recomended
Very good , easy to use . High recomended
great stuff
great stuff
Do not store above 25°C. Store in a dry place and in the original package.
For external use only. For animal treatment only. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not use if you know that your pet has a known hypersensitivity to Fipronil or any other ingredient. Dispose of waste material in accordance with local requirements. Fipronil and (S)-methoprene should not enter water courses as this may be dangerous for fish or other aquatic organisms. Dogs should not be allowed to swim in watercourses for 2 days after application.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020