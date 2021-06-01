We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 4 X Bags Instant Light Lumpwood Charcoal

Tesco 4 X Bags Instant Light Lumpwood Charcoal
£ 6.50
£1.63/each
  • Instant Light Charcoal bags are a quick and easy way to start your barbecue, simply light the FSC charcoal bag and 20 minutes later it will be ready for cooking.
  • Material content: Manufactured from FSC certified wood
  • Weight: 4 x 850g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Please Read All Instructions and Warnings Before Use.
  • For best results, open outer bag and take out one inner bag. Shake bag gently prior to lighting to loosen the charcoal.
  • Place unopened bag on BBQ and then light the corners of the bag.
  • Shelter from wind if necessary. It will take approx. 20mins for the flames to die down and a coating of ash to form on the charcoal. You can now start cooking.
  • Do Not Start Cooking Until the Charcoal Has a Coating of Ash.
  • The Food Standards Agency Recommends: Thoroughly defrost frozen meat and poultry in the refrigerator before cooking. Keep raw meat and poultry separate from cooked foods. Always wash hands thoroughly after handling raw meat and poultry, and before handling any ready to eat foods. When barbecuing meat and poultry ensure BBQ is really hot. Place larger, thicker portions away from the most intense heat to ensure thorough cooking without burning, and always turn frequently. Use separate utensils for handling raw meat/poultry, and cooked food on the BBQ, or wash utensils thoroughly between use. Barbecued food may look well cooked when it isn't; burgers, sausages and chicken should be cut open or pierced to ensure juices run clear. Ensure cooked food is piping hot throughout before eating

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • NEVER USE YOUR BBQ INDOORS OR IN CONFINED SPACES. ONLY USE IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS.
  • Never take a BBQ containing charcoal indoors or into a confined space e.g. a tent, even if you think it has cooled, due to danger of reignition and/or release of poisonous carbon monoxide gases.
  • Do not use lighter fluid or other flammable liquids or solids on the barbecue.
  • Use only firelighters complying with EN 1860-3.
  • Never add more charcoal onto the BBQ once cooking has commenced.
  • Store the product in a cool, dry place away from all sources of ignition.
  • Always keep children and pets at a safe distance from your BBQ.
  • Never leave the barbecue unattended.
  • Never spray lighting fluid or gel on a lit barbecue.
  • After cooking, ensure ashes are completely cool before disposal. Dispose of ashes responsibly.
  • Take care - this fuel may generate occasional sparks.
  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Net Contents

4 x Charcoal

Safety information

21 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Useless

1 stars

USELESS. Didn't heat up enough to cook anything on. Ended up cooking everything indoors.

Great value for money

5 stars

Easy to use, lit first time without any fire lighters. Burns hot and lasts a long time. Good sized bags.

Well I had a barbecue in mind - silly me

1 stars

So after overpaying for this none ESG friendly method of cooking. It failed miserably to cook my chicken kebabs. My husband encouraged the product to burn with the leaf blower and even that did not work. Only by this if you fancy a braised lettuce. For cooking food, it is quite frankly as much use as looking at the food and hoping it will cook. Tescos, sort this out.

The quality is appalling! Have you changed suppli

1 stars

The quality is appalling! Have you changed supplier in the last few months as it used to be better. Firefighters needed and it still does not light. You are basically selling bags that immediately turn to dust. Can this be sorted with your supplier?

scotch mist 2

1 stars

same as other bbq products i obviously am not allowed ?

Good for family or just two.

5 stars

Never had a problem, always lights and burns hot. Can be stored over winter in the sack provided. If it’s a bbq for 2 just cut the bag in half and put the other in a plastic bag...

Worst charcoal I have ever used.All four 850g bags

1 stars

Worst charcoal I have ever used.All four 850g bags contained mostly tiny peices which fell through the grill and dust which obviously burnt through very quickly. Huge amount of chemically smelling smoke,horrible...Truly awful.....seems like I must give one star in order to submit but it really doesn't deserve even that.

Excellent, quick and easy and no firefighters need

5 stars

Excellent, quick and easy and no firefighters needed, just one match and you’re away.

Useless

1 stars

If you want cooked food, do not bother. Just been trying to cook chicken skewers. 30 mins in and still not cooked. No heat from them 😡

Burns out too quickly

1 stars

Absolutely a waste of money! Used this on 24/05/20 . I normally use 2 bags for the same amount of food I cook . With other brands of charcoal . But this brand burnt out in half the time . About 1.30 Minutes. I had to use all 4 bags ! The reason for this I believe is that the pieces of charcoal are minuscule broken bits of charcoal. Not of any quality. Do not buy this charcoal .

