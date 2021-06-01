Tesco 4 X Bags Instant Light Lumpwood Charcoal

Useless
USELESS. Didn't heat up enough to cook anything on. Ended up cooking everything indoors.
Great value for money
Easy to use, lit first time without any fire lighters. Burns hot and lasts a long time. Good sized bags.
Well I had a barbecue in mind - silly me
So after overpaying for this none ESG friendly method of cooking. It failed miserably to cook my chicken kebabs. My husband encouraged the product to burn with the leaf blower and even that did not work. Only by this if you fancy a braised lettuce. For cooking food, it is quite frankly as much use as looking at the food and hoping it will cook. Tescos, sort this out.
The quality is appalling! Have you changed suppli
The quality is appalling! Have you changed supplier in the last few months as it used to be better. Firefighters needed and it still does not light. You are basically selling bags that immediately turn to dust. Can this be sorted with your supplier?
scotch mist 2
same as other bbq products i obviously am not allowed ?
Good for family or just two.
Never had a problem, always lights and burns hot. Can be stored over winter in the sack provided. If it’s a bbq for 2 just cut the bag in half and put the other in a plastic bag...
Worst charcoal I have ever used.All four 850g bags
Worst charcoal I have ever used.All four 850g bags contained mostly tiny peices which fell through the grill and dust which obviously burnt through very quickly. Huge amount of chemically smelling smoke,horrible...Truly awful.....seems like I must give one star in order to submit but it really doesn't deserve even that.
Excellent, quick and easy and no firefighters need
Excellent, quick and easy and no firefighters needed, just one match and you’re away.
Useless
If you want cooked food, do not bother. Just been trying to cook chicken skewers. 30 mins in and still not cooked. No heat from them 😡
Burns out too quickly
Absolutely a waste of money! Used this on 24/05/20 . I normally use 2 bags for the same amount of food I cook . With other brands of charcoal . But this brand burnt out in half the time . About 1.30 Minutes. I had to use all 4 bags ! The reason for this I believe is that the pieces of charcoal are minuscule broken bits of charcoal. Not of any quality. Do not buy this charcoal .