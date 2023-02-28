We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Salter Mechanical Kitchen Scale 3Kg

£7.00

£7.00/each

Salter Mechanical Kitchen Scale 3Kg
You won’t be left to wonder if the measurements are correct with the Mechanical Kitchen Scale from Salter. Complete with a hygienic dishwasher safe bowl, this kitchen scale does not require any batteries, meaning you can grab and go whenever you like. Once finished baking, the scale fits neatly into the 1 litre bowl included, ideal for compact storage when not in use. The traditional design features an easy to read clock face, with imperial and metric measures that are suitable for everyone.
1 x Salter 3 KG Mechanical Kitchen Scale, 1 x Measuring Bowl,
Featuring a large, easy to read dial, this Mechanical Kitchen Scale from Salter features imperial and metric measures of up to 3 KG.Measuring 24cm H x 18cm W, this compact baking scale be transformed even smaller as the scale fits into the bowl for dust-free storage.After baking your favourite classic recipes, there’s no need to worry about the cleaning as the detachable bowl is dishwasher safe.

