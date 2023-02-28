Salter Mechanical Kitchen Scale 3Kg

You won’t be left to wonder if the measurements are correct with the Mechanical Kitchen Scale from Salter. Complete with a hygienic dishwasher safe bowl, this kitchen scale does not require any batteries, meaning you can grab and go whenever you like. Once finished baking, the scale fits neatly into the 1 litre bowl included, ideal for compact storage when not in use. The traditional design features an easy to read clock face, with imperial and metric measures that are suitable for everyone.

1 x Salter 3 KG Mechanical Kitchen Scale, 1 x Measuring Bowl,