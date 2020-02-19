By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Good Boy Antibacterial Degradable Poo Bags X 100

2.5(4)Write a review
Good Boy Antibacterial Degradable Poo Bags X 100
£ 1.00
£0.01/each
  • Good Boy Degradable Poo Bags are a great way of cleaning up after your dog, allowing quick, easy and hygienic disposal. The pleasant vanilla fragrance helps to neutralise odours. These bags are specially designed to degrade after disposal. Always ensure you dispose of dog waste carefully and responsibly and wash your hands after use.
  • Improve you carbon paw print!
  • Easy to use
  • Built in handles
  • Scented bags

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use
  • Place your hand inside bag
  • Pick up dog waste
  • Turn bag inside out
  • Tie handles and dispose carefully
  • Wash hands

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Plastic or polythene bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep these bags away from babies, children and pets. Do not flush down the toilet. Not for food use.
  • This product contains a fragrance. If an allergic reaction occurs, discontinue use.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • Careline 0115 938 1242
  • www.goodboy.co.uk

Net Contents

100 x Poo Bags

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING Plastic or polythene bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep these bags away from babies, children and pets. Do not flush down the toilet. Not for food use. This product contains a fragrance. If an allergic reaction occurs, discontinue use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

These do the job but we likely won't be buying the

2 stars

These do the job but we likely won't be buying them again. Value for money is obviously the main attraction here but they're thin and somewhat undersized, so picking things up can be a little bit TOO tactile and intimate. Suited to very small dogs and very small hands, unless you're looking to add a sense of danger to your morning routine.

Not eco friendly like they imply

2 stars

I was looking for a more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags. I found these and thought they sounded eco friendly but after five mins research I found out “Degradable bags cannot be classed as biodegradable or compostable. Instead, chemical additives used in the plastic allow the bag to break down quicker than a standard plastic bag usually would. Essentially bags touted as 'degradable' are definitely not beneficial, and can even be worse for the environment!” now I can see why Tesco stopped making them. Perhaps someone could come up with a paper/bamboo based compostable version?

Biodegradable!

5 stars

Tesco's own poo bags are not biodegradable any more, so these are my new poo bag choice!

Rubbish bags

1 stars

Normally buy tesco own poo bags as think they are very good But saw these advertised /new product so thought give them a try Sorry tesco Rubbish wont be buying again

Usually bought next

Tesco Nappy Bags 300

£ 0.35
£0.00/each

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Tesco Meaty Strips Chicken Dog Treats 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here