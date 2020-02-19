Good Boy Antibacterial Degradable Poo Bags X 100

These do the job but we likely won't be buying the
These do the job but we likely won't be buying them again. Value for money is obviously the main attraction here but they're thin and somewhat undersized, so picking things up can be a little bit TOO tactile and intimate. Suited to very small dogs and very small hands, unless you're looking to add a sense of danger to your morning routine.
Not eco friendly like they imply
I was looking for a more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags. I found these and thought they sounded eco friendly but after five mins research I found out “Degradable bags cannot be classed as biodegradable or compostable. Instead, chemical additives used in the plastic allow the bag to break down quicker than a standard plastic bag usually would. Essentially bags touted as 'degradable' are definitely not beneficial, and can even be worse for the environment!” now I can see why Tesco stopped making them. Perhaps someone could come up with a paper/bamboo based compostable version?
Biodegradable!
Tesco's own poo bags are not biodegradable any more, so these are my new poo bag choice!
Rubbish bags
Normally buy tesco own poo bags as think they are very good But saw these advertised /new product so thought give them a try Sorry tesco Rubbish wont be buying again