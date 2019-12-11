By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pringles Rice Japanese Bbq Teriyaki 160G

Pringles Rice Japanese Bbq Teriyaki 160G
Product Description

  • Voyage into a world of flavour exploration with NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusion Japanese BBQ Teriyaki. Deliciously irresistible crisps made with rice and flavoured with the authentic tastes of Asia. Delight your senses with the traditional Japanese Teriyaki flavours of ginger, garlic, pepper and cinnamon for a rich, sweet and pungent taste of BBQ teriyaki sauce - a deliciously fragrant taste of Japan. Pure, enticing flavours bursting through every crisp for an intense flavour experience that lasts - every mouthful taking you further into your Eastern adventure.
  • Bring the flavours of the East to your snacking occasions with NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusion Japanese BBQ Teriyaki...chopsticks optional! Eat your way East.
  • At PRINGLES, we want to ensure your snacking experience is a new, spontaneous, tastebud-tingling adventure with every flavour. So, we developed Rice Fusions, deliciously irresistible crisps made with rice. Rice is the perfect carrier of flavours, it absorbs and holds the pure flavour evenly throughout the whole crisp. The thin and bubbly texture of the rice crisp means the full intensity of flavours shines through quickly and lingers to the very last crumb. Pure, enticing flavours, thin and crispier texture, and intense aromas - start your flavour adventure here and explore NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusions, the authentic tastes of Asia.
  • For all the travel hungry social explorers out there, join the voyage of taste exploration. Indulge your senses with an Asian flavour experience so authentic you'll be transported to the East. NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusion has 4 exciting flavour combinations: Peking Duck with Hoisin sauce for a rich and sweet fusion; Malaysian Red Curry with aromatic and fragrant curry spices; Japanese BBQ Teriyaki with warming pungent ginger; and the mildly spicy and aromatic Indian Tandoori Chicken Masala. Where will your flavour adventure take you?
Ingredients: Rice Flour (24%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Modified Rice Starch, Barbecue Teriyaki Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Salt, Spices {Ground Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Cinnamon}, Acidity Regulators {Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid}, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Carob Powder, Onion Powder, Fructose, Molasses Powder, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Lactose Powder {Milk}), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Wheat Starch, Salt

  Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place.

  UK 0800 028 1048
  IRL 1800 409 276
  www.pringles.com

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy 2031 kJ609 kJ
-486 kcal146 kcal7%
Fat 27 g8.1 g12%
of which saturates 2.6 g0.8 g4%
Carbohydrate 55 g17 g6%
of which sugars 4.2 g1.3 g1%
Fibre 2.5 g0.8 g-
Protein 4.5 g1.4 g3%
Salt 1.6 g0.48 g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

AMAZING!

These were amazing! Great flavour!

