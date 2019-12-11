Pringles Rice Peking Duck Hoisin Sauce 160G

Awful Flavour
Absolutely vile. I ate one and chucked the rest away
Great flavour!
These taste incredible. Just like Duck and hoisin sauce!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 g
Rice Flour (24%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Modified Rice Starch, Duck with Hoisin Sauce Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Salt, Acidity Regulators {Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid}, Fructose, Colours {Caramel, Paprika Extract}, Spices {Star Anise, Ground Ginger}, Onion Powder, Flavourings {Milk}, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Molasses Powder, White Pepper, Lactose Powder {Milk}, Smoke Flavourings), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Wheat Starch, Salt
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see bottom.
Portions per 160g package: 5
160g ℮
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy:
|2029 kJ
|609 kJ
|-
|486 kcal
|146 kcal
|7%
|Fat:
|27 g
|8.1 g
|12%
|of which saturates:
|2.6 g
|0.8 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate:
|55 g
|17 g
|6%
|of which sugars:
|4.6 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|Fibre:
|2.5 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein:
|4.4 g
|1.3 g
|3%
|Salt:
|1.6 g
|0.48 g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
