Pringles Rice Peking Duck Hoisin Sauce 160G

£ 1.50
£0.94/100g

Offer

30g
  • Energy609 kJ 146 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 g

Product Description

  • Duck with Hoisin Sauce Flavour Savoury Snack
  • Immerse yourself in the oriental flavours of the East with NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusion Peking Duck with Hoisin Sauce. Deliciously irresistible crisps made with rice and flavoured with the authentic tastes of Asia. Discover the classic taste of Peking duck combined with the rich and sweet flavours of hoisin sauce for a deliciously fragrant taste of China. Pure, enticing flavours bursting through every crisp for an intense flavour experience that lasts - every mouthful taking you further into your Eastern adventure.
  • Start the adventure of a lifetime, experiment with new flavours, new rituals and new places - Eat your way East with NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusion Peking Duck with Hoisin Sauce.
  • At PRINGLES, we want to ensure your snacking experience is a new, spontaneous, tastebud-tingling adventure with every flavour. So, we developed Rice Fusions, deliciously irresistible crisps made with rice. Rice is the perfect carrier of flavours, it absorbs and holds the pure flavour evenly throughout the whole crisp. The thin and bubbly texture of the rice crisp means the full intensity of flavours shines through quickly and lingers to the very last crumb. Pure, enticing flavours, thin and crispier texture, and intense aromas - start your flavour adventure here and explore NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusions, the authentic tastes of Asia.
  • For all the travel hungry social explorers out there, join the voyage of taste exploration. Indulge your senses with an Asian flavour experience so authentic you'll be transported to the East. NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusion has 4 exciting flavour combinations: Peking Duck with Hoisin sauce for a rich and sweet fusion; Malaysian Red Curry with aromatic and fragrant curry spices; Japanese BBQ Teriyaki with warming pungent ginger; and the mildly spicy and aromatic Indian Tandoori Chicken Masala. Where will your flavour adventure take you?
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious crisps made with rice, flavoured with authentic and enticing tastes of Asia
  • Eat your way East with NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusion Peking Duck with Hoisin Sauce
  • Temptingly classic taste of rich Peking duck with the sweet flavour of hoisin sauce
  • Discover the rich and lively flavours of China, from your own sofa
  • PRINGLES iconic can made for sharing, with re-sealable lid to lock in the fresh flavours
  • NEW PRINGLES Rice Fusion, bring a fusion of oriental flavours to your snack times
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour (24%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Modified Rice Starch, Duck with Hoisin Sauce Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Salt, Acidity Regulators {Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid}, Fructose, Colours {Caramel, Paprika Extract}, Spices {Star Anise, Ground Ginger}, Onion Powder, Flavourings {Milk}, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Molasses Powder, White Pepper, Lactose Powder {Milk}, Smoke Flavourings), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Wheat Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see bottom.

Number of uses

Portions per 160g package: 5

Return to

  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • IRL 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy:2029 kJ609 kJ
-486 kcal146 kcal7%
Fat:27 g8.1 g12%
of which saturates:2.6 g0.8 g4%
Carbohydrate:55 g17 g6%
of which sugars:4.6 g1.4 g2%
Fibre:2.5 g0.8 g-
Protein:4.4 g1.3 g3%
Salt:1.6 g0.48 g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful Flavour

1 stars

Absolutely vile. I ate one and chucked the rest away

Great flavour!

5 stars

These taste incredible. Just like Duck and hoisin sauce!

