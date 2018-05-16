Kingfisher Lump Crab 145G

Product Description
- Whole Lump Crab Meat in Brine
- For recipes and more information visit kingfisherfoods.co.uk
- Pack size: 105g
Information
Ingredients
Crab Meat (Crustacean), Water, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Polyphosphates and Diphosphates), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Glycine and its Sodium Salt, Disodium Guanylate and Disodium Inosinate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, remove contents from can and place into a non-metallic container. Keep refrigerated and use within 1 day.For Best Before End, see end of can.
Produce of
Packed in Vietnam
Warnings
- Caution: Although extra care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Lovering Foods Ltd.,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
Return to
- Lovering Foods Ltd.,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
Drained weight
105g
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g drained
|Energy
|333kJ/80kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|17.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
Safety information
Caution: Although extra care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019