Kingfisher Lump Crab 145G

£ 2.80
£2.67/100g

Product Description

  • Whole Lump Crab Meat in Brine
  • For recipes and more information visit kingfisherfoods.co.uk
  • Pack size: 105g

Information

Ingredients

Crab Meat (Crustacean), Water, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Polyphosphates and Diphosphates), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Glycine and its Sodium Salt, Disodium Guanylate and Disodium Inosinate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, remove contents from can and place into a non-metallic container. Keep refrigerated and use within 1 day.For Best Before End, see end of can.

Produce of

Packed in Vietnam

Warnings

  • Caution: Although extra care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Lovering Foods Ltd.,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,

Return to

Drained weight

105g

Net Contents

145g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drained
Energy 333kJ/80kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 1.5g
of which sugars 0.9g
Fibre 0g
Protein 17.1g
Salt 1.2g

Safety information

Caution: Although extra care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

