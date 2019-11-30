By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons White Bistro Brioche Bun 4 Pack

1(2)Write a review
Warburtons White Bistro Brioche Bun 4 Pack
£ 1.35
£0.34/each
Each bun contains
  • Energy670kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.46g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Sliced Brioche Buns
  • "Our delicious new Brioche Burger Buns use the finest quality ingredients for an indulgent taste that turns the everyday into gourmet!"
  • Soft & sliced
  • Make it yours
  • Weekend brunch
  • Mid treat week
  • Sunday BBQ
  • Vegetable Society Approved

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Free Range Whole Egg (10%), Sugar, Yeast, Butter (1.5%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Dark Rum (White Rum, Colour: Caramel), Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Colour: Carotene

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses: Nuts, Egg, Milk, Sesame Seeds and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see film.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

4 x Brioche Burger Buns

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average roll (54g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1240kJ670kJ8400kJ
-294kcal159kcal2000kcal
Fat 6.0g3.2g70g
of which saturates 2.4g1.3g20g
Carbohydrate 49.1g26.5g260g
of which sugars 8.4g4.5g90g
Fibre 1.2g0.6g
Protein 10.2g5.5g50g
Salt 0.85g0.46g6g

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Do Not Buy

1 stars

Awful, fell apart as soon as they come out of the bag and very dry to eat.

Never again!

1 stars

So bad, they just fell apart and completely collapsed!!

