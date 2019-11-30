Warburtons White Bistro Brioche Bun 4 Pack

Do Not Buy
Awful, fell apart as soon as they come out of the bag and very dry to eat.
Never again!
So bad, they just fell apart and completely collapsed!!
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Free Range Whole Egg (10%), Sugar, Yeast, Butter (1.5%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Dark Rum (White Rum, Colour: Caramel), Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Colour: Carotene
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see film.
4 x Brioche Burger Buns
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average roll (54g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1240kJ
|670kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|294kcal
|159kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|3.2g
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|1.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|49.1g
|26.5g
|260g
|of which sugars
|8.4g
|4.5g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|10.2g
|5.5g
|50g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.46g
|6g
