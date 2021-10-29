Porky Whites Surrey Chipolata Premium 360G

The Sausages Porky whites are made from only the finest cuts of pork. It's the blend of white's unique seasoning and a hint of real honey and lemon juice that makes the porky white surrey chipolata so deliciously moreish.

With Hints of Honey and Lemon Bring the Family to the Table Free of genetically modified ingredients

Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

Pork 82%, Water, Honey, Bread Rusk (Wheat Flour [Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates), Salt, Lemon Juice (Lemon Juice Concentrate, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage, Spice Extract (Coriander, Nutmeg, Cayenne), White Pepper, Stabilisers: Sodium Diphosphates and Triphosphates, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Preservative: Sodium Sulphite, Thyme, Ginger, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Filled in Beef Collagen Casings

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using UK/EU Pork

Number of uses

Contains 10 portions

Net Contents

360g ℮

Additives