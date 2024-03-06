Porky Whites 6 Surreys Premium British Pork Sausages 400G Facebook Instagram

The Sausages Porky Whites are made from only the finest cuts of pork. It's the blend of White's unique seasoning and a hint of real honey and lemon juice that makes the Porky White Surrey sausage so deliciously moreish.

All Packaging 100% Recyclable

With Hints of Honey and Lemon Bring the Family to the Table Free of genetically modified ingredients

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Pork 82%, Water, Honey, Bread Rusk (Wheat Flour [Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates), Salt, Lemon Juice (Lemon Juice Concentrate, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage, Spice Extract (Coriander, Nutmeg, Cayenne), White Pepper, Stabilisers: Sodium Diphosphates and Triphosphates, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Preservative: Sodium Sulphite, Thyme, Ginger, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Filled in Natural Pork Casings

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using UK/EU pork

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives