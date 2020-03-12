By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small

1(5)Write a review
Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small
£ 3.00
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • PRO FORMULA Small Gentle Interdental Brushes
  • Developed to help remove plaque and food particles from between teeth where your brush may not reach, which can help to reduce bad breath. Clean around braces, bridges and in the gaps between teeth. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.
  • Removes more plaque than brushing alone.
  • Developed with dentists to help remove plaque and food particles from between teeth where your brush may not reach, which can help to reduce bad breath. Clean around braces, bridges and in the gaps between teeth.

Information

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • * Insert brush gently into the space between the teeth at gum level. * Gently move the brush backwards and forward to remove plaque and debris. * Never force the brush into a space. If brush is too large try dental floss. * Rinse brush in water after use. Replace brush regularly. * The carrying case is ideal for protecting the brush between uses and whilst travelling. For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.
  • Developed to help remove plaque and food particles from between teeth where your brush may not reach, which can help to reduce bad breath. Clean around braces, bridges and in the gaps between teeth. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.

Recycling info

Backing. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY,THEYRE RUBBISH

1 stars

Please please do not waste you money on this rubbish because I’ve bought two different sizes of these tooth picks. After struggling to get them of the card and trying to opening in the plastic container I could not get to finish all my teeth before they just bent up and was just a waste of time, the teepees are a lot better. I would give them a zero if I could

Not impressed

1 stars

Not impressed

Not as good as they used to be

1 stars

The small ones Used to be good but now they've changed them, they used to be BLUE and lasted quite well, but these only last one application and are hard, the rubber brush coating comes off really quickly and are not as flexible as the blue ones were. Sad because I don't understand why they have to change them :(

Sorry, but these were a waste of money!

1 stars

These were the weakest interdental brushes I have ever bought. They bent over and were unusable after the first time of using inbetween the first tooth.

no large sticks OR more then 20 and these ones are

1 stars

no large sticks OR more then 20 and these ones are rubbish ...just how these are being sold is beyond me

Usually bought next

Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.40Mm 6 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.33/each

Proformula Floss Harps X 32

£ 1.50
£0.05/each

Proformula Interdental Sticks 100'S

£ 1.50
£0.02/each

Tepe 6 Pack Interdental Brush 0.5Mm

£ 3.00
£0.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here