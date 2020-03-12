Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small

DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY,THEYRE RUBBISH
Please please do not waste you money on this rubbish because I’ve bought two different sizes of these tooth picks. After struggling to get them of the card and trying to opening in the plastic container I could not get to finish all my teeth before they just bent up and was just a waste of time, the teepees are a lot better. I would give them a zero if I could
Not impressed
Not as good as they used to be
The small ones Used to be good but now they've changed them, they used to be BLUE and lasted quite well, but these only last one application and are hard, the rubber brush coating comes off really quickly and are not as flexible as the blue ones were. Sad because I don't understand why they have to change them :(
Sorry, but these were a waste of money!
These were the weakest interdental brushes I have ever bought. They bent over and were unusable after the first time of using inbetween the first tooth.
no large sticks OR more then 20 and these ones are rubbish ...just how these are being sold is beyond me