Cofresh Hot & Spicy Corn Crackers 120G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2222kJ
Product Description
- A corn flour based snack with a Spicy flavour
- The Cofresh family brings you their Corn Crackers which are spiced and made from the finest quality ingredients.
- Chilli rating - 3
- Proud to be no. 1 Indian snack brand
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Corn Crackers (Corn Flour (58%), Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder (1%), Salt
Allergy Information
- This product is packed in a factory that handles Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds and product containing Milk, Soya & Sulphites
Storage
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients
Warnings
- Disclaimer
- Although every care is taken during the cooking process to ensure that product's best quality, some pieces may turn out harder that expected. Customers are advised to bite carefully.
Name and address
Cofresh Snack Foods,
PO Box 10235,
Leicester,
LE41 9HN,
UK.
Return to
- Our Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you. Your statutory right are not affected.
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sales@cofresh.com
- Website: www.cofresh.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|2222kJ
|-
|532kcal
|Fat
|30g
|Of which saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|Of which sugars
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|7.0g
|Salt
|3.0g
Safety information
Disclaimer Although every care is taken during the cooking process to ensure that product's best quality, some pieces may turn out harder that expected. Customers are advised to bite carefully.
