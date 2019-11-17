By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Oat Unsweetened 1000 Ml

4.5(33)Write a review
Alpro Oat Unsweetened 1000 Ml
£ 1.60
£1.60/litre
Each 100 ml serving contains:
  • Energy166 kJ 40 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2 g
    1%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt0.09 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166 kJ / 40 kcal

Product Description

  • Oat drink with added calcium and vitamins
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Oatstanding oats. They're doing a great job. We found a way to make a totally unique drink from European-harvested oats. It's rich in fibre and calcium, with no sugars and absolutely no sweeteners. So all you get is good honest oat taste.
  • Good for you
  • Better still, by going plant-based, you're doing the planet a huge favour.
  • Thank you oats, you rock.
  • Chilled to Perfection
  • Our guarantee to you is fabulous oat at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
  • Alpro Oat Unsweetened is full of naturally delicious ingredients that has no sugars or no sweeteners at all. Rich in fibre with a creamy and pure oat sensation. 100% plant based and 30% more fibre*
  • *Contains 30% more fibre than the market reference
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Sources of calcium and vitamins B2, B12, D
  • Rich in fibre
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • All plant, no sugars
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy
  • No sweeteners
  • Free from colours
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  All plant, no sugars
  Sources of calcium and vitamins B2, B12, D
  Rich in fibre
  Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat (8.7%)), Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Lactose
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be used hot or cold.
  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfast
  • Sweet and savoury cooking
  • Tasty tea and coffee
  • ...or straight from the glass

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Alpro C.VA.,
  • Vlamingstraat 28,
  • 8560 Wevelgem,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 166 kJ / 40 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which Saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 5.6 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Fibre 1.2 g
Protein 0.2 g
Salt 0.09 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

33 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than dairy in my opinion

5 stars

First time trying a dairy alternative. This is fab, creamy tasty and versatile

The best milk alternative there is, especially for

5 stars

The best milk alternative there is, especially for people with nut allergies. Will be buying again.

This was deliciously creamy. I wasn't expecting to

5 stars

This was deliciously creamy. I wasn't expecting to like it as much as I do but I found it fantastic to use on cereals, within porridge and to make smoothies.

Glad I tried it

4 stars

This tastes great and it's unbelievable that it's made from oats

Creamy tasting, healthy and versatile

4 stars

I found this creamy tasting , great for many uses, we especially like it in our porridge, more healthier for us and great tasting !

This kept well in the fridge once opened, which wa

2 stars

This kept well in the fridge once opened, which was just as well because I didn't like it as a drink - maybe it was the low percentage of oats, along with the addition of sunflower oil (why?). It was ok as an alternative to dairy when making porridge (which I only have once a week or so) but I don't think I will be buying again.

Great quality dairy free product. Has the perfect

5 stars

Great quality dairy free product. Has the perfect level of sweetness to drink on it's own and works very in my coffee machine for frothy coffee. This is probably my favourite dairy free milk alternative I've tried so far.

Great flavour milk

5 stars

This milk has a great flavour and goes well in my tea and with my cereal. It lasts well in the fridge. I would highly recommend.

Pleasantly surprised

5 stars

Oat milk never appealed to me but as checkout smart were doing it free I thought I’d try it. I was pleasantly surprised. I mainly used in my porridge and overnight oats. I good way to reduce animal dairy. Wasn’t over keen in tea but was still drinkable

I had this with my cereals. Its a great alternativ

5 stars

I had this with my cereals. Its a great alternative to regular milk.

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

