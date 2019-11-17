Alpro Oat Unsweetened 1000 Ml

Better than dairy in my opinion
First time trying a dairy alternative. This is fab, creamy tasty and versatile
The best milk alternative there is, especially for people with nut allergies. Will be buying again.
This was deliciously creamy. I wasn't expecting to like it as much as I do but I found it fantastic to use on cereals, within porridge and to make smoothies.
Glad I tried it
This tastes great and it's unbelievable that it's made from oats
Creamy tasting, healthy and versatile
I found this creamy tasting , great for many uses, we especially like it in our porridge, more healthier for us and great tasting !
This kept well in the fridge once opened, which was just as well because I didn't like it as a drink - maybe it was the low percentage of oats, along with the addition of sunflower oil (why?). It was ok as an alternative to dairy when making porridge (which I only have once a week or so) but I don't think I will be buying again.
Great quality dairy free product. Has the perfect level of sweetness to drink on it's own and works very in my coffee machine for frothy coffee. This is probably my favourite dairy free milk alternative I've tried so far.
Great flavour milk
This milk has a great flavour and goes well in my tea and with my cereal. It lasts well in the fridge. I would highly recommend.
Pleasantly surprised
Oat milk never appealed to me but as checkout smart were doing it free I thought I’d try it. I was pleasantly surprised. I mainly used in my porridge and overnight oats. I good way to reduce animal dairy. Wasn’t over keen in tea but was still drinkable
I had this with my cereals. Its a great alternative to regular milk.