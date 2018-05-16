Nando's Peri-Peri Vusa 125G

Product Description
- Peri-Peri Vusa
- In Zulu, Vusa means excitement and fire.
- Recipe and ideas:
- nandos.co.uk/sauces
- Share with love.
- This sauce packs an eternity of both. A combination of African Bird's Eye Chilli, lemon and garlic, in an age old recipe that will blow your socks off. Get our liveliest, fieriest sauce since time began.
- Intense flavour and heat
- African spirit
- Intense heat - hot
- No looking back
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Vegetarian
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic Puree (11%), African Bird's Eye Chilli (8%), Red Chilli, Cider Vinegar (Sulphite), Lemon Juice (Sulphite), Bell Pepper Puree (Grilled Bell Pepper, Water, Brandy Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum), Locust Bean Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. The bottle too.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 6. Serving size: 20 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity per 100 g
|Average Quantity per Serving
|Energy
|725 kJ /
|145 kJ /
|-
|176 kcal
|35 kcal
|Fat
|15.4 g
|3.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.5 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0 g
|1.0 g
|of which sugars
|1.6 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|2.0 g
|0.4 g
|Salt
|2.4 g
|0.5 g
