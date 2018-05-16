By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Peri-Peri Vusa 125G

Nando's Peri-Peri Vusa 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • Peri-Peri Vusa
  • In Zulu, Vusa means excitement and fire.
  • Recipe and ideas:
  • nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • Share with love.
  • This sauce packs an eternity of both. A combination of African Bird's Eye Chilli, lemon and garlic, in an age old recipe that will blow your socks off. Get our liveliest, fieriest sauce since time began.
  • Intense flavour and heat
  • African spirit
  • Intense heat - hot
  • No looking back
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Vegetarian
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic Puree (11%), African Bird's Eye Chilli (8%), Red Chilli, Cider Vinegar (Sulphite), Lemon Juice (Sulphite), Bell Pepper Puree (Grilled Bell Pepper, Water, Brandy Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum), Locust Bean Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. The bottle too.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 6. Serving size: 20 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per 100 gAverage Quantity per Serving
Energy 725 kJ /145 kJ /
-176 kcal35 kcal
Fat 15.4 g3.1 g
of which saturates 1.5 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate 5.0 g1.0 g
of which sugars 1.6 g0.3 g
Protein 2.0 g0.4 g
Salt 2.4 g0.5 g

