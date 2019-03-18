By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn Filler 85G

Product Description

  • Skipjack Tuna Flakes in Mayonnaise with Sweetcorn
  • You can learn more about where our fish comes from at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Tasty on a bagel or a jacket potato
  • Responsibly sourced
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 85g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Tuna [Fish] (33%), Mayonnaise (Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Lime Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Egg Yolk Powder, Mustard Powder, Garlic, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, White Pepper), Sweetcorn (24%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Fish, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of: Thailand

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

85g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 595kJ/142kcal
Fat 6.0g
Of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 8.6g
Of which sugars 3.4g
Fibre 0.7g
Protein 13.0g
Salt 1.10g

Lovely & Tasty

4 stars

Ideal for a quick sandwich to add salad, quality and taste is lovely. More options would be good, especially with the easy quick pull off lid. Options for work etc.,

