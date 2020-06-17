Winiary Tartar Sauce 250Ml
Product Description
- Tartare Sauce
- Our tatare sauce is always prepared according to a traditional recipe: with a sliced gherkins, onions and mushrooms. This is a great addition to cured meats, cold meats, eggs and herrings, as well as grilled beef and potato salads.
- The WINIARY brand has been known to Poles for 75 years. The products in the portfolio are synonymous with home cooking, family atmosphere and a great combination of traditional Polish taste with an inspiring and contemporary approach to cooking. Included in the range are our soups, broths, sauces, mayonnaises, instant dishes, jelly and puddings - altogether 20 different culinary products that allow you to cook a tasty home-cooked meal in a quick and easy way. Whether you prefer traditional or contemporary cooking, WINIARY is here to help!
- Pack size: 250ML
Rapeseed Oil, Water, Vegetables (Gherkin, Onion, Mushrooms), Sugar, Vinegar, Glucose, Herbs and Spices (Mustard, Chilli Powder, Chives, Parsley), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Egg Yolk, Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (E385)
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard
Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 weeks.For use by: See back of jar.
Contains 16 servings
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
6 x 250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Per 15ml serving:
|Energy:
|2503 kJ/ 608 kcal
|376kJ/91kcal
|Fat:
|63.7g
|9.6g
|of which saturates:
|4.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate:
|7.6g
|1.1g
|of which sugars:
|7.3g
|1.1g
|Fibre:
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Protein:
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Salt:
|1.39g
|0.21g
