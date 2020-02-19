By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Google Chromecast

5(2)Write a review
Google Chromecast
£ 30.00
£30.00/each
  • - Compact design
  • - Up to 1080p resolution
  • - Supports all wireless networks: Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz)
  • - HDMI plugs directly into TV
  • - Micro-USB power
  • - Dimensions & weight
  • - L 52 mm • H 52 mm-
  • - Colour
  • - Chalk • Charcoal
  • - Resolution
  • - Up to 1080p 60fps
  • - Wireless
  • - Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz)
  • - Power
  • - 5 V, 1 A power supply
  • - Ports & Connectors
  • - HDMI • Micro-USB
  • - Supported operating systems
  • - Android • iOS • Mac • Windows
  • Stream from Android and iPhone®.
  • Enjoy hundreds of Android or iPhone apps2, and play or pause directly from your phone.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Well worth the cash

5 stars

Brilliant gadget and mine has lasted years

Really good I love mine

5 stars

Really good I love mine

Usually bought next

Amazon Fire Tv Stick W/ Alexa And Tv Control

£ 39.95
£39.95/each

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Entertainment 1 month Sky Cinema and 1 day Sky Sports

Save £5 when you buy the Now TV Smart Stick. Enter code GR4HML at checkout. One code per transaction. Coupon valid for deliveries from 24/02/20 until 24/03/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply. Excludes Now TV 4K Smart Box.

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Save £5 when you buy the Now TV Smart Stick. Enter code GR4HML at checkout. One code per transaction. Coupon valid for deliveries from 24/02/20 until 24/03/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply. Excludes Now TV 4K Smart Box.

Offer

Soreen Banana Lunchbox Loaves 5 Pack

£ 1.40
£0.28/each

Tesco Grated Mozzarella 250G

£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here