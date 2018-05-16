NOW TV Smart Box with 4K and 1 month Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Kids and 1 day Sky Sports Passes
Product Description
- Terms and Conditions: Now TV streams in 720p. 1 of 11 Sky Sports channels available is a bonus channel showing live content from the other 10 channels at the same time as it is available on such channels. Sky Sports Day Pass lasts for 24 hours after you start watching. 18+. UK only. Now TV account set up with debit/credit card required to activate Smart Box. Requires Wi-Fi or Ethernet (min speed 2.5Mbps) and HDMI connection. 4K streaming requires min 25Mps broadband and compatible 4K TV. 1 month Entertainment Pass, 1 month Sky Cinema Pass, 1 month Kids Pass and Sky Sports Day Pass included. Cancel anytime. Redeem Passes during set-up. Passes expire one year after date of purchase. Month Passes renew automatically at their standard price at end of voucher period unless cancelled. Sky Cinema Pass auto renews at £11.99 per month. Entertainment Pass auto renews at £8.99 per month. Kids Pass auto renews at £3.99 per month. Ongoing monthly costs, content and channels are subject to change. You can stop renewal at any time. You can only have one Sky Sports Pass in your account at any one time. Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, Internet service, device capabilities and content availability. Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse. hayu Pass customers who subscribe directly with hayu will not be able to watch via Now TV. Red button and interactive services aren't available. Content available depends on pack purchased and live scheduling may be subject to change. BBC iPlayer, The ITV Hub, All 4, My 5 apps offer a selection of content available on BBC/ITV/Channel 4 and Channel 5 websites. CBeebies and CBBC content is available through the BBC iPlayer app without purchasing a Kids Pass. Some apps (such as Sky Store and Netflix) cost extra, providers' terms apply. Services and content are for your personal, non-commercial use only. Full terms apply, see nowtv.com. Information and pricing correct as of 9 April 2019.
- 4 Now TV Passes included - 1 day Sky Sports Pass and 1 month Sky Cinema, Entertainment & Kids Passes
- Turn your TV into a Smart TV
- Catch Up TV & Awesome Apps including Netflix and BBC iPlayer
- Voice Search via Remote
- Watch in 4K on your compatible 4K TV (Now TV streams in 720p only)
- No contract. No hidden fees
- Now TV smart box with 4k & voice search
- Over £34 of epic entertainment included
- Turn your TV into a smart TV
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020