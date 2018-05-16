Rentokil Rodine Rat & Mouse Killer 2 Sachets

Product Description
- Rodine Rat & Mouse Killer Grain Bait
- Proven reliable Rentokil technology
- Lightweight construction at just 0.08 Kgs
- High performace for the home or tradesman
- More information: products@rentokil.com / www.thinkwildlife.org
- Think Wildlife
- Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use
- Ready-to-use rodenticide bait to be used in tamper resistant bait stations for the control of rats & mice in & around buildings
- Nominal sachet weight 25g.
- Shelf life: 12 months.
- Kills up to 10 mice or 4 rats
- New improved formulation - kills in one feed
Information
Ingredients
0.0025% w/w Brodifacoum
Storage
Store in a dry, cool and well-ventilated place. Keep the container closed and away from direct sunlight. Store in places prevented from the access of children, birds, pets and farm animals.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Read and follow the product information as well as any information accompanying the product or provided at the point of sale before using it. Prior to the use of rodenticide products, non-chemical control methods (e.g. traps) should be considered. Consider preventative control measures (block holes, remove potential food and drink as far as possible) to improve product intake and reduce the likelihood of reinvasion.
- Directions for Use: Remove food which is readily attainable for rodents (e.g. spilled grain or food waste). Apart from this, do not clean up the infested area just before the treatment, as this only disturbs the rodent population and makes bait acceptance more difficult to achieve. Use only in tamper resistant bait stations. Bait stations should be placed in the immediate vicinity where rodent activity has been observed (e.g. travel paths, nesting sites, feedlots, holes, burrows etc.). Do not open the sachets containing the bait.
- Target: Mice (Mus musculus), Level infestation: Low, Bait points: 1 sachet in a bait station every 10 metres
- Target: Mice (Mus musculus), Level infestation: High, Bait points: 1 sachet in a bait station every 5 metres, Advice: Bait stations should be visited at least every 2 to 3 days at the beginning of the treatment and at least weekly afterwards, in order to check whether the bait is accepted, the bait stations are intact and to remove rodent bodies. Re-fill bait when necessary.
- Target: Rats (Rattus norvegicus) Level infestation: Low, Bait points: 1-2 sachets in bait stations every 10 metres
- Target: Rats (Rattus norvegicus) Level infestation: High, Bait points: 1-2 sachets in bait stations every 5 metres, Advice: Bait stations should be visited only 5 to 7 days after the beginning of the treatment and at least weekly afterwards, in order to check whether the bait is accepted, the bait stations are intact and to remove rodent bodies. Re-fill bait when necessary.
- Replace any bait in a bait station in which bait has been damaged by water or contaminated by dirt. Where possible, bait stations must be fixed to the ground or other structures. Place bait stations out of the reach of children, birds, pets, farm animals and other non-target animals. Place bait stations away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs, as well as from utensils or surfaces that have contact with these. Place the bait stations in areas not liable to flooding. Do not place bait stations near water drainage systems where they can come into contact with water. When using the product do not eat, drink or smoke. Wash hands and directly exposed skin after using the product. Remove the remaining bait or the bait stations at the end of the treatment period. Search for and remove dead rodents during treatment, at least as often as when bait stations are inspected.
Number of uses
Contains 2 sachets
Warnings
- READ FULL INSTRUCTIONS BEFORE USE. FOR A LARGER VERSION OF THIS LABEL, PLEASE CONTACT US OR SEE OUR WEBSITE.
- RENTOKIL'S GUIDE TO SECURE BAITING
- 1. READ the full instructions before use
- 2. NEVER leave bait exposed to pets, non-target animals or wild birds - keep it in a lockable bait box*.
- 3. ALWAYS check each day that the poison is still secure & search for dead rodents and bait fragments.
- 4. NEVER poison indefinitely - if you still have a problem after four weeks, then seek professional advice.
- *Available from Rentokil
- DANGER TO PETS & WILD ANIMALS
- MEDICAL ADVICE: This product contains an anticoagulant substance. If ingested, symptoms, which may be delayed, may include nosebleed and bleeding gums. In severe cases, there may be bruising and blood present in the faeces or urine. Antidote: Vitamin K1 administered by medical/veterinary personnel only.
- In case of: Dermal exposure, wash skin with water and then with water and soap.
- Eye exposure, rinse eyes with eye-rinse liquid or water, keep eyes lids open at least 10 minutes.
- Oral exposure, rinse mouth carefully with water. Never give anything by mouth to an unconscious person. Do not provoke vomiting. If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show the product's container or label. Contact a veterinary surgeon in case of ingestion by a pet. UK medical professionals should contact the National Poisons Information Service (www.npis.org) for further advice.
- PRECAUTIONS: Get medical advice if you feel unwell. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Keep / Store away from foodstuffs, beverages and animal feeding stuffs. Do not breathe dust. Do not get on skin. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. Store in a closed container. Store locked up. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.
- WARNING
- May cause damage to organs (blood) through prolonged or repeated exposure.
- LONG-TERM USE: Do not use anticoagulant rodenticides as permanent baits (e.g. for prevention of rodent infestation or to detect rodent activity). Using this product should eliminate rodents within 35 days. In case of suspected lack of efficacy by the end of the treatment (i.e. rodent activity is still observed), the user should seek advice from the product supplier or call a pest control service.
- OTHER INFORMATION: Hazardous to wildlife. Because of their delayed mode of action, anticoagulant rodenticides may take from 4 to 10 days to be effective after consumption of the bait. This product contains a bittering agent and a dye. Bait stations must be labelled with the following information: 'do not move or open', 'contains a rodenticide', 'product name or authorisation number', 'active substance', 'in case of incident call a poison centre, UK: 111'.
Name and address
- Rentokil Initial Supplies,
- Liverpool,
- L33 7SR.
- Rentokil Initial 1927 plc,
- Crawley,
- W. Sussex,

- Rentokil Initial Supplies,
- Liverpool,
- L33 7SR.
- Rentokil Initial 1927 plc,
- Crawley,
- W. Sussex,
- RH10 9RA,
- UK.
- Enquiries: 0151 548 5050
- products@rentokil.com
- www.rentokilproducts.com
- Emergency line: 01342 833022
Safety information
- Health hazard
