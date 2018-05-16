Rentokil Rodine Rat & Mouse Killer 2 Sachets

WARNING READ FULL INSTRUCTIONS BEFORE USE. FOR A LARGER VERSION OF THIS LABEL, PLEASE CONTACT US OR SEE OUR WEBSITE. RENTOKIL'S GUIDE TO SECURE BAITING 1. READ the full instructions before use 2. NEVER leave bait exposed to pets, non-target animals or wild birds - keep it in a lockable bait box*. 3. ALWAYS check each day that the poison is still secure & search for dead rodents and bait fragments. 4. NEVER poison indefinitely - if you still have a problem after four weeks, then seek professional advice. *Available from Rentokil DANGER TO PETS & WILD ANIMALS MEDICAL ADVICE: This product contains an anticoagulant substance. If ingested, symptoms, which may be delayed, may include nosebleed and bleeding gums. In severe cases, there may be bruising and blood present in the faeces or urine. Antidote: Vitamin K1 administered by medical/veterinary personnel only. In case of: Dermal exposure, wash skin with water and then with water and soap. Eye exposure, rinse eyes with eye-rinse liquid or water, keep eyes lids open at least 10 minutes. Oral exposure, rinse mouth carefully with water. Never give anything by mouth to an unconscious person. Do not provoke vomiting. If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show the product's container or label. Contact a veterinary surgeon in case of ingestion by a pet. UK medical professionals should contact the National Poisons Information Service (www.npis.org) for further advice. PRECAUTIONS: Get medical advice if you feel unwell. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Keep / Store away from foodstuffs, beverages and animal feeding stuffs. Do not breathe dust. Do not get on skin. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product. Store in a closed container. Store locked up. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. WARNING May cause damage to organs (blood) through prolonged or repeated exposure. LONG-TERM USE: Do not use anticoagulant rodenticides as permanent baits (e.g. for prevention of rodent infestation or to detect rodent activity). Using this product should eliminate rodents within 35 days. In case of suspected lack of efficacy by the end of the treatment (i.e. rodent activity is still observed), the user should seek advice from the product supplier or call a pest control service. OTHER INFORMATION: Hazardous to wildlife. Because of their delayed mode of action, anticoagulant rodenticides may take from 4 to 10 days to be effective after consumption of the bait. This product contains a bittering agent and a dye. Bait stations must be labelled with the following information: 'do not move or open', 'contains a rodenticide', 'product name or authorisation number', 'active substance', 'in case of incident call a poison centre, UK: 111'.